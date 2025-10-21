Thamma Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal & Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Stretch’ Themselves To The Max Just To Prove That Too Many Cooks Do Not Spoil The Broth!

Thamma Movie Review

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik, Rachit Singh, Geeta Agarwal

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

After the sweeping success of Stree and Stree 2, all eyes are now glued onto the box office performance of the ‘genesis film’ Thamma, the latest instalment in Maddock Films' menu. Will it be served hot at the box office or will it get a cold shoulder? Let's find out!

The film starts off with 323 BC when we are introduced to an ancestral Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who has been imprisoned for many years. This is followed by the introduction of Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist by profession. In a quest to find ‘non-meme’ worthy news, he lands up in a jungle, where he meets Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a rule-abiding ‘betaal’. In due course of time, she falls in love with him, while he is unaware of her actuality.

This is then followed by a series of twists and turns in the film, which eventually culminate in an unexpected twist that is ‘expected’ to sweep the audience off the floor!

Thamma Review: Actors' performance

The film is a failed attempt to ride on the ‘tried and tested’ shoulders of Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though he has proved himself with each passing film, but, in the case of Thamma, the script fails him miserably. In an attempt to glorify his antics as a superhero, the film’s narrative fails him very badly. This is followed by Rashmika Mandanna whose talent is wasted as well and in equal proportion.

The most shocking element of the film is in the form of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who, in an attempt to look fierceful, lands up looking caricaturish! A sheer waste of seamless talent! Ditto for the veteran actor Paresh Rawal. When the leading stars of the film get failed by the film’s narrative, there is hardly anything that the supporting cast can do!

The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the very man who enthralled the audience with his previous blockbusters Munjya and Kakuda. With Thamma in his basket, just as when one thought he would achieve a hat trick of horror series, he gets clean bowled! Even though he is an experienced hand in horror comedy, Thamma’s haywire script fails to bring the ‘hit director’ in him. Even the cameo by Varun Dhawan fails to save this sinking ship.

Amongst everything, what shines is the film’s music and the background music, both composed by Sachin–Jigar. Another shining aspect of the film is its stellar cinematography (Vijay A. Ganguly, Jani Master, Shekhar Master, Ranju Varghese).

The film’s editing (Hemanti Sarkar) really needs to be worked upon. Scenes like ‘keh doon tumhe’, Alok’s introduction before the tribe and a bunch of other scenes can simply be deleted without any second thought. With this, the film’s narrative could have been more bearable and believable.

Thamma Review: FPJ Verdict

With Stree and Stree 2 being blockbusters, one expected these films to pave the smooth entry for Thamma. Because of the film’s VFX and Diwali holidays, one can expect the film to do brisk business. But, eventually, the real test will start after the holidays.