Hardik Pandya And His Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Celebrate Diwali In Matching Outfits; Twin In Red - Watch Video

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who is a model and an actress, have been making the headlines because of their public appearances. The two on Monday night were clicked together during the Diwali festivities, and one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is that both were wearing red outfits.

Netizens React To Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma's Matching Outfits

Reacting to the video of Hardik and Mahieka, a netizen commented, "Matching dress (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "New bhabhi (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Beautiful together (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Earlier this month, Hardik and Mahieka confirmed their relationship as they were seen together at Mumbai airport. Later, their pictures and videos from the Maldives vacation had also gone viral on social media.

And now, the couple was clicked celebrating Diwali together, that too in matching outfits. It looks like we might hear the wedding bells soon.

Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia Dating Rumours

A few months ago, there were reports that Hardik was dating British singer Jasmin Walia. However, they neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours.

After Hardik and Mahieka were clicked together, Jasmin shared a cryptic post on her Instagram. She had shared a video with a caption written on it, "Maybe I am single. Maybe I'm with my ex. Maybe I'm yours. Maybe it's Maybelline."

Hardik Pandya's First Wife

Hardik got married to actress and model Natasa Stankovic in 2020. In the same year, they were blessed with a baby boy, Agastya. However, in 2024, the two got divorced.

While Hardik has found love again, even Natasha has moved on, and she is open to finding someone. Earlier this year, in an interview with Times of India, the actress had said, “As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right. I value meaningful relationships, the one that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it."