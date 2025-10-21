Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira TROLLED For 'Thick Thighs' In Post Around Mental Health & Depression

Ira Khan | Instagram

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who has long been vocal about her mental health journey, recently shared an emotional post marking the end of a significant chapter in her healing process. On October 20, Ira revealed that she had completed her last therapy session after eight years of psychoanalysis, opening up about what it means to live beyond structured therapy.

'I’m no longer in therapy': Ira Khan

In her heartfelt post, Ira appeared in a simple white T-shirt and black shorts. Alongside a carousel of candid pictures, she wrote, "On 13th October, I had my last therapy session. After 3 times a week – for 8 years of psychoanalysis… I’m no longer in therapy."

Reflecting on her progress, she added, "So you’re cured now? I’m still on medication, and I probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learnt a bunch of things, started living my life in a more helpful manner and I’d be able to manage on my own – responsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life!"

Ira further explained that she is in “remission from depression” and continues to manage her mental health with medication. In a light-hearted tone, she wrote, "This is not a thing and not what it’s called but I like saying it – I GRADUATED THERAPY! I PASSED!"

Internet reacts

However, while many praised her honesty and courage, some online users cruelly trolled her appearance. Comments like “Abe ye behns jesi taange na dikhya kr” and “Your legs look bad” flooded her post, highlighting the harsh reality of social media scrutiny.

Despite the negativity, Ira received overwhelming support from fans and mental health advocates who lauded her openness. One user wrote, “It takes real strength to talk about depression publicly. You’re helping others feel less alone.” Another commented, “So proud of you for normalising therapy and showing that healing is possible.”