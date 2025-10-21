 How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In Centre, Distributed Sweets
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In Centre, Distributed Sweets

How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In Centre, Distributed Sweets

For Vikas Khanna, every day at Bungalow is a homage to his roots- but Diwali carries a special energy that strengthens that connection

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

This Diwali, while millions of lamps illuminated homes across India, Chef Vikas Khanna lit up hearts thousands of miles away in New York City. The Michelin-starred chef and global ambassador of Indian cuisine celebrated the festival of lights at his restaurant Bungalow, turning it into a vibrant reflection of Indian culture, warmth, and gratitude.

Creating an Indian home away from home

Known for blending tradition with emotion, Vikas Khanna ensured that every corner of his Manhattan restaurant radiated festive charm. Bungalow, which already exudes the feeling of an Indian household, was minimal festive decor that screamed Diwali. For Khanna, every day at Bungalow is a homage to his roots, but Diwali carries a special energy that strengthens that connection.

He expressed this sentiment beautifully in a heartfelt Instagram note, saying, “Every day at Bungalow feels like Diwali- honoring our ancestors, flowers adorning every corner, diyas glowing softly, and hearts filled with gratitude. But today is different. The lights shine brighter because Diwali reminds us why we do what we do, to celebrate our roots, share love, and bring the flavor of India to the world.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
'Their Dedication & Exemplary Service Will Always Be Remembered': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day
'Their Dedication & Exemplary Service Will Always Be Remembered': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day
Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link
Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested
Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested

A touch of tradition

To mark the occasion, Khanna performed a small ritual- creating a stunning flower rangoli with a Lord Ganesha idol placed at its center. With devotion and serenity, he offered prayers, bringing the essence of Indian spirituality to the bustling streets of New York.

As crowds lined up outside Bungalow, Khanna stepped out with his signature warmth, distributing Indian sweets to customers and passersby, embodying the spirit of giving that defines Diwali. For many Indian expatriates and travelers in the city, this gesture felt like a comforting embrace from home.

Read Also
Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl...
article-image

Keeping the Indian spirit alive overseas

For Chef Khanna, Diwali isn’t merely a festival- it’s an emotion, a reminder of gratitude, resilience, and cultural pride. Through Bungalow, he continues to share India’s culinary and spiritual essence with people across the globe. The celebration became a beacon of light not only for Indians living abroad but also for locals who got to experience India’s most cherished festival firsthand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At...

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At...

How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In...

How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In...

Fashion Designer Ranna Gill's Collections Draw Inspiration From Art, Architecture, Travel & Culture

Fashion Designer Ranna Gill's Collections Draw Inspiration From Art, Architecture, Travel & Culture

Witness Mumbai's Most Spectacular Diwali! Fireworks Light Up Dadar's Shivaji Park; Here's How You...

Witness Mumbai's Most Spectacular Diwali! Fireworks Light Up Dadar's Shivaji Park; Here's How You...

Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl...

Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl...