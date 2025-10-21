How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In Centre, Distributed Sweets

This Diwali, while millions of lamps illuminated homes across India, Chef Vikas Khanna lit up hearts thousands of miles away in New York City. The Michelin-starred chef and global ambassador of Indian cuisine celebrated the festival of lights at his restaurant Bungalow, turning it into a vibrant reflection of Indian culture, warmth, and gratitude.

Creating an Indian home away from home

Known for blending tradition with emotion, Vikas Khanna ensured that every corner of his Manhattan restaurant radiated festive charm. Bungalow, which already exudes the feeling of an Indian household, was minimal festive decor that screamed Diwali. For Khanna, every day at Bungalow is a homage to his roots, but Diwali carries a special energy that strengthens that connection.

He expressed this sentiment beautifully in a heartfelt Instagram note, saying, “Every day at Bungalow feels like Diwali- honoring our ancestors, flowers adorning every corner, diyas glowing softly, and hearts filled with gratitude. But today is different. The lights shine brighter because Diwali reminds us why we do what we do, to celebrate our roots, share love, and bring the flavor of India to the world.”

A touch of tradition

To mark the occasion, Khanna performed a small ritual- creating a stunning flower rangoli with a Lord Ganesha idol placed at its center. With devotion and serenity, he offered prayers, bringing the essence of Indian spirituality to the bustling streets of New York.

As crowds lined up outside Bungalow, Khanna stepped out with his signature warmth, distributing Indian sweets to customers and passersby, embodying the spirit of giving that defines Diwali. For many Indian expatriates and travelers in the city, this gesture felt like a comforting embrace from home.

Keeping the Indian spirit alive overseas

For Chef Khanna, Diwali isn’t merely a festival- it’s an emotion, a reminder of gratitude, resilience, and cultural pride. Through Bungalow, he continues to share India’s culinary and spiritual essence with people across the globe. The celebration became a beacon of light not only for Indians living abroad but also for locals who got to experience India’s most cherished festival firsthand.