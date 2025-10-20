Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl Taking Abhyang Snaan

As Diwali celebrations light up homes across the country, actress Genelia Deshmukh offered fans a glimpse into her family’s festive traditions. On the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, Genelia shared an adorable moment with her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, as they performed the traditional Abhyang Snaan ritual together.

The ritual, deeply rooted in Indian culture, involves applying oil to the body followed by Uthna (a traditional herbal paste), symbolising purification and protection from negativity. Genelia could be seen lovingly applying oil and massaging her boys before gently rubbing Uthna on them- a gesture that blended maternal affection with cultural significance.

A mother’s loving moment

In the Instagram story that melted hearts online, Genelia captured the joy of motherhood perfectly. Sharing the sweet moment, she wrote, “Please let this be my moment forever.” The candid visuals reflected the bond between the mother and her sons, filled with laughter, playfulness, and the warmth of tradition. Fans flooded social media with appreciation for the actress’s simplicity and her effort to keep cultural rituals alive in a fun, family-centric way.

Twinning in festive spirit

After the traditional bath, Riaan and Rahyl were seen dressed in matching festive outfits, continuing the Diwali spirit with enthusiasm. Genelia later shared another glimpse of her boys as she applied tika on their foreheads- marking the auspicious occasion with love and blessings. The family’s twinning moment radiated charm and joy, embodying the essence of togetherness during the festival of lights.

Known for her cheerful personality and family values, Genelia Deshmukh once again proved that traditions can beautifully coexist with modern-day parenting. By engaging her sons in meaningful rituals, she highlighted the importance of passing cultural heritage to the next generation. Her heartfelt post not only celebrated motherhood but also reminded everyone that festivals are best enjoyed when family, love, and tradition come together.