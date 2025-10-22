Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After His Movie Takes Huge Opening - Watch Video

Amar Kaushik, Ayushmann Khurrana At Siddhivinayak Temple

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma got a huge opening at the box office on its first day. The movie collected Rs. 24 crore on its day one, which is an amazing amount. So, Ayushmann, along with Amar Kaushik, visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

The video of the actor from the temple has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

Thamma Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's Highest Opener

Thamma has given Ayushmann his highest opening till now. While talking about the film getting so much love on its first day, Ayushmann said, “The first day love that I have got, that the film has got, busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali. We scoring big with Thamma again shows that people want to see great content.”

“Audiences are bringing their children, their families to watch my film during this festive period. Every actor wants to feel this, wants to see their films open on the biggest release dates like Diwali and become hugely successful! I’m happy I’m living this feeling with Thamma," he added.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget if Rs. 145 crore. While it has taken a bumper opening, the movie needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days as well. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2

Thamma is expected to show a drop at the box office on its second day. However, it will still easily manage to collect a double-digit amount. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 12-15 crore on its day two.