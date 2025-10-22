 Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says 'Never Lose Child In You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says 'Never Lose Child In You'

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says 'Never Lose Child In You'

Instead of a glamorous festivities, Kareena spent the festival at a kids’ club, and her Instagram post from October 22 melted hearts instantly.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Kareena Kapoor's Diwali at kids club | Instagram

This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed that celebration doesn’t always need sparkle and sequins ; sometimes, joy lies in simplicity. The actress, known for her timeless elegance, ditched the glitz this year for a relaxed, laughter-filled celebration with husband-actir Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Read Also
How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas
article-image

Fuss-free Diwali celebration

Instead of a glamorous festivities, Kareena spent the festival at a kids’ club, and her Instagram post from October 22 melted hearts instantly.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "This Diwali was in the kids' club. Cause never lose the child in you, my friends. Love and light, everyone."

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand News: 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected For Ghatsila Bypoll
Jharkhand News: 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected For Ghatsila Bypoll
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

The series of candid pictures featured the actress in bare-faced, radiant, and glowing with festive cheer. One frame showed Saif, casually dressed in a black shirt and shorts, trying out board games with their boys, while Taimur and Jeh enjoyed the day’s fun activities.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor
article-image

Kareena's minimal Dhanteras look

Before her “no-glam” Diwali, Kareena dazzled in a breathtaking royal blue lehenga for her family’s Dhanteras celebration. Surrounded by loved ones including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Khemu, Kareena exuded elegance in a silk ensemble featuring a deep V-neck blouse with intricate gota patti embroidery and delicate bootas along the sleeves and hem. The blouse’s red piping added a pop of contrast, while the flared lehenga showcased bold gold borders.

She completed her festive look with a dupatta detailed in golden sitara and cut dana work — a subtle shimmer that perfectly balanced tradition with grace. The actress once again proved that whether it’s understated or ornate, she can make any celebration shine her way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas

Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor

Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya's Diwali Celebrations With Cousins Kavir and Vayu

Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya's Diwali Celebrations With Cousins Kavir and Vayu