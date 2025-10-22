Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says 'Never Lose Child In You'

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali at kids club | Instagram

This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed that celebration doesn’t always need sparkle and sequins ; sometimes, joy lies in simplicity. The actress, known for her timeless elegance, ditched the glitz this year for a relaxed, laughter-filled celebration with husband-actir Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Fuss-free Diwali celebration

Instead of a glamorous festivities, Kareena spent the festival at a kids’ club, and her Instagram post from October 22 melted hearts instantly.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "This Diwali was in the kids' club. Cause never lose the child in you, my friends. Love and light, everyone."

The series of candid pictures featured the actress in bare-faced, radiant, and glowing with festive cheer. One frame showed Saif, casually dressed in a black shirt and shorts, trying out board games with their boys, while Taimur and Jeh enjoyed the day’s fun activities.

Kareena's minimal Dhanteras look

Before her “no-glam” Diwali, Kareena dazzled in a breathtaking royal blue lehenga for her family’s Dhanteras celebration. Surrounded by loved ones including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Khemu, Kareena exuded elegance in a silk ensemble featuring a deep V-neck blouse with intricate gota patti embroidery and delicate bootas along the sleeves and hem. The blouse’s red piping added a pop of contrast, while the flared lehenga showcased bold gold borders.

She completed her festive look with a dupatta detailed in golden sitara and cut dana work — a subtle shimmer that perfectly balanced tradition with grace. The actress once again proved that whether it’s understated or ornate, she can make any celebration shine her way.