This Man Owns 100 Kurtas, Yet He Gets 2-3 New Ones Stitched Every Month: Here's Why

Vividh, The Kurta Guy

Meet Vividh, The Kurta Guy. He can't pose but can fill water bottles really well and is the Chief Dosa Inspector at Dosa Authority Of India.

Apart from creating content on Instagram, he is also a "satirist and storyteller". Quiz him about how many kurtas he owns, and he quips, "I lost my count after 100. But I get at least 2-3 kurtas stitched every month now."

For Vividh's family and friends, content creation is not exactly a 'regular job'. Hence, initially when he started off, they weren't sure what to make of his profession. However, once money started coming in, it felt more real to everyone. But, till date, his parents still don't quite get why brands pay him to make videos. "I think that's part of the charm of this journey," he laughs as he reveals some secrets of content creation in an interview with FPJ.

What does Diwali mean to you?

Diwali, to me, is a feeling more than a festival. It's that moment when the house smells different, and everyone dresses up. It is about pausing for a bit — sitting with family, eating that one extra sweet, and letting the noise of the world fade into the background. It's a mood, a memory, and a reminder that some chaos is worth celebrating every single year.



How did you celebrate Diwali as a kid? How do you celebrate it now?

Growing up, Diwali was all about crackers — the louder, the better. It was that innocent chaos that made the festival feel alive. Now I just enjoy the warmth of home around loved ones and good food.

⁠One South Indian dish that you secretly love, but are scared to admit on social media?

I actually love idli, not made by my mom. Don't tell her! The best dosa I had was when I was 3-4 years old! My neighbour had made a plain dosa with some coconut chutney and I can still taste it. Simple yet so tasty!

Were you a nerd as a kid?

Let’s just say I tried to be nerdy, but academics never really stuck with me. I was more of an average student, always curious and ready to try something new.

Growing up, people called me the “Jack of all trades” because I genuinely gave everything a shot — cricket, football, arts, dance, singing you name it, and I would have tried it.

When did you get bitten by the creative bug?

Till Class 12, I was on the regular education path, but watching a lot of TV shows and movies flipped a switch for me. That’s when filmmaking caught my attention. I went on to do my bachelor's in media studies, where I dabbled in writing, cinematography, and editing. This journey really shaped my creative foundation.

I followed it up with an MBA in Media Management which opened doors into marketing, film production, and advertising. The mix of creativity and management gave me a solid base, which eventually led me to content creation.

I have worked across media— radio, television, movies, etc. But even with all that, there was still this creative itch I couldn't scratch.

Towards the end of 2019, I started taking up freelancing gigs while dabbling in content creation. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I suddenly had the time and space to explore content creation from home. It wasn't until February 2022 that I fully committed and started creating content every single day.

Where do you find your content ideas? Especially the ones on dosa and food?

Honestly, most of it comes straight from the community. A lot of the videos I react to are the ones people send me. When I started my new account, I made it a point to reply to every single DM until I hit around 50K followers, and this helped me build a really strong connection with my community.

In 2022, when your account was banned, how many followers did you lose overnight?

The account was suspended out of the blue. I couldn't access my profile or any of my content. My first account had around 122K followers, and suddenly it went to zero.

After about two months, I realized the only way forward was to restart. Instagram had always been my canvas, so I had to pick up the brush again and keep painting.

The one thing you love about creating content. The one thing you hate about it.

What I absolutely love is the freedom to be creative every single day. I get to take an idea and turn it into content that people connect with. The instant feedback loop from the audience, where they laugh, share, or relate, is honestly the most rewarding part.

What I don’t enjoy as much is the unpredictability! You can't control everything, so you focus on consistency and the joy of creating, rather than just the numbers.

Have your parents ever asked you to get a job?

Oh, absolutely. Like most parents, they wanted me to have a 'stable job' at first. And to be fair, I did as I worked across radio, TV, films, and agencies before diving into content creation. However, once I made the switch and it started paying off, everyone around me realized that content creation isn't just a hobby, it can be a real career.

⁠Tips and advice for other content creators

First, focus on consistency because ideas alone won't take you far unless you show up regularly. Second, don't chase perfection. It's better to put your content out there and learn along the way than to sit on drafts forever. Third, engage with your community. The audience isn't just numbers; they're the biggest source of ideas, feedback, and growth.

Most importantly, enjoy the process. If you're having fun creating, chances are the audience will have fun watching.