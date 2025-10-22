 Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Bumper Opening
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 24 crore, which is a very good number. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, was one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it managed to take a bumper opening at the box office because of the Diwali festival.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected approximately Rs. 24 crore, which is a very good number. Thamma has given Ayushmann his biggest opening till date. Meanwhile, Rashmika had bigger openings with films like Chhaava and Pushpa 2.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the film performs in the upcoming days. The holiday factor has worked in Thamma's favour, but let's see how much the movie will collect on regular working days, and during the upcoming weekend (Saturday, Sunday).

Thamma is a Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film, so the audience was excited to watch it as the makers had hinted that there are a few interesting cameos in the movie. However, many critics and audiences have stated that it is the weakest film in MHCU.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Thamma 2.5 stars and wrote, "With Stree and Stree 2 being blockbusters, one expected these films to pave the smooth entry for Thamma. Because of the film’s VFX and Diwali holidays, one can expect the film to do brisk business. But, eventually, the real test will start after the holidays."

The next movie in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is Shakti Shalini which stars Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda in the lead role. The announcement of the movie was attached with Thamma, and it has gone viral on social media.

The audience is quite excited for the upcoming movies like MHCU like Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Stree 2, Chhoti Stree (animation), Munjhya 2, and others.

