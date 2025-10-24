'Had No Clue What Was Happening...': Sargun Mehta Reveals Husband Ravie Dubey Did NOT Inform Her About Being Cast In Ramayana

Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Ravie Dubey is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in which he will play Lakshman. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, admitting that he never imagined such a chance would be possible. Meanwhile, his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, revealed that she had no idea about Ravie being cast in Ramayana, as he hadn’t informed her for quite some time.

Sargun Mehta Says Ravie Dubey Didn't Tell Her About Being Cast In Ramayana

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Sargun revealed that she hadn't been informed about Ravie's role in Ramayana when asked if she had ever visited the film's sets. She explained that they don't discuss work at home, and just as Ravie doesn't know about her projects until they are announced, she also isn't aware of the work he is doing until it goes public.

She added, "Kisi ne mujhe randomly bola, ‘Congratulations, Ravie is...' I said, 'Sssh. I don’t know what you’re talking about, we are not allowed to tell each other, so don’t tell me.' Then I read somewhere, I was like, acha, isne mujhe bataya toh hai nahi, toh puch bhi nahi sakte."

Sargun Mehta Said She Had No Clue What Was Happening On Ramayana Sets

Sargun shared that Ravie only officially informed her about his role when the team allowed him to do so; until then, she was unaware. Whenever her family asked if he was doing Ramayana, she stayed silent. She added that whenever she asked Ravie where he was going, he would firmly reply, 'Kaam pe ja raha hoon,' without mentioning it was a shoot.

She said, "I had no clue what was happening on set. Once or twice, I even asked the driver, ‘Set par mahol kaisa hai?’" Ravie, joining in, added, "Woh bhi mere bare mein nahi, Ranbir (Kapoor) ke bare mein."

Ramayana Cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ramayana is set for a worldwide release, with Part 1 arriving during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.