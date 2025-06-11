 Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Lease Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra For ₹11 Lakh Per Month (EXCLUSIVE)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRavie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Lease Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra For ₹11 Lakh Per Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Lease Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra For ₹11 Lakh Per Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have leased an apartment at the luxe Freeda One tower in Bandra West via their company Dreamiyata Entertainment. Signed on June 6, 2025, the five-year deal includes a Rs 80 lakh deposit, with rent starting at Rs 11 lakh monthly, escalating each year. The property sits in one of Bollywood's most star-studded neighbourhoods

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image

Celebrity couple and producer duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have leased an entire floor at the luxurious Freeda One residential tower in Bandra West, Mumbai. The transaction, dated June 6, 2025, was made through their production company Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with Sargun listed as the authorised signatory. The swanky new residence is one of the latest hotspots in Bollywood's most sought-after locality.

According to Square Yards, the lease agreement spans 60 months (five years) under a Leave and License arrangement. The deal includes a hefty security deposit of Rs 80 lakh. The couple will pay a monthly rent of Rs 11 lakh for the first year, which will escalate annually - Rs 11.55 lakh in the second year, Rs 12.12 lakh in the third, Rs 12.73 lakh in the fourth, and Rs 13.37 lakh in the fifth year.

Their new high-rise neighbours include cricketer KL Rahul, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, and businessman Yash Goenka.

Bandra West continues to be home to several Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Rekha. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also set to move into their new Bandra West apartment soon.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Read Also
'Unbelievable, What A Waste': Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta SLAMMED For Promoting Extra-Marital Affair...
article-image

Ravie and Sargun, who began their journey as television actors, have evolved into a powerhouse producer duo. Under their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa, they have ventured into Punjabi cinema, television, and digital content.

In 2023, they entered the music industry with Dreamiyata Music, launching the viral hit Ve Haaniyaan, which topped Instagram reels and crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's...

Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's...

'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested...

'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested...

Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife...

Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife...

'Some People Jumped On High Horses...': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra's Criticism...

'Some People Jumped On High Horses...': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra's Criticism...

Nikita Roy: Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal And Paresh Rawal Starrer Fails To Keep Us...

Nikita Roy: Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal And Paresh Rawal Starrer Fails To Keep Us...