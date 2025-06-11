Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Lease Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra For ₹11 Lakh Per Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrity couple and producer duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have leased an entire floor at the luxurious Freeda One residential tower in Bandra West, Mumbai. The transaction, dated June 6, 2025, was made through their production company Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with Sargun listed as the authorised signatory. The swanky new residence is one of the latest hotspots in Bollywood's most sought-after locality.

According to Square Yards, the lease agreement spans 60 months (five years) under a Leave and License arrangement. The deal includes a hefty security deposit of Rs 80 lakh. The couple will pay a monthly rent of Rs 11 lakh for the first year, which will escalate annually - Rs 11.55 lakh in the second year, Rs 12.12 lakh in the third, Rs 12.73 lakh in the fourth, and Rs 13.37 lakh in the fifth year.

Their new high-rise neighbours include cricketer KL Rahul, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, and businessman Yash Goenka.

Bandra West continues to be home to several Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Rekha. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also set to move into their new Bandra West apartment soon.

Ravie and Sargun, who began their journey as television actors, have evolved into a powerhouse producer duo. Under their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa, they have ventured into Punjabi cinema, television, and digital content.

In 2023, they entered the music industry with Dreamiyata Music, launching the viral hit Ve Haaniyaan, which topped Instagram reels and crossed 100 million views on YouTube.