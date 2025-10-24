'Raat Ke 12 Baj Rahe Hai, Mere Paas Koi Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor Takes A Dig At Herself For Being Single - Watch Video

Instagram: Kashish Kapoor

Kashish Kapoor, known for participating in shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss season 18, on Friday took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen taking a dig at herself for being single. In the video, Kashish shows that her brothers are dating and talking to their respective girlfriends, and she has no one to talk to.

She has captioned the video as, "Yehi galti kardi maine ki laundabaazi karne ki umar me padhai likhai karli (sic)." Check out the video below...

In the video, Kashish says, "Samay itna kharab chal raha hai guys. Adhedh umar ki main hogayi hoon, mere paas koi nahi hai. Yeh mera chota bhai, yeh apni girlfriend se baat karne mein laga hua hai."

She goes to another room and says, "Raat ke 12 baj rahe hai, mere paas koi nahi hai. Chota bhai udhar apni girlfriend se baat karne mein laga hua hai, yeh bahar bada bhai apni girlfriend se baat karne mein laga hua hai; adhedh umar mein main tum logo se baat karne mein lagi hui hoon."

On the video, she wrote, "Bigg Boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss."

Netizens React To Kashish Kapoor's Video

Well, netizens have reacted hilariously to Kashish's video. A netizen commented, "Main maksad toh ghar dikhane ka tha hainaaa😂😂😂?? (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "Kyu nhi mil rha ladka?? (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Na Na Samy nhi khrbb hh 😂 m hu mere s bt kro Free hu aapke liye (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

A few months ago, there were reports that Kashish is dating Roadies contestant Yogesh Rawat. However, after watching the video above it looks like it was just a rumour.