'Dharam Ke Rakshak Aur Poojari...': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor Gets Irritated With Dhol Noise During Ganpati Visarjan; Shares An Angry Video - Watch

Instagram: Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram in which she slammed people for playing dhol loudly during Ganpati visarjan. In the video, she has stated that because of the noise her head is aching. Kashish has mentioned that as she is speaking about this many people will come to her comment section and abuse her.

In the video, she says,"Dusro ko harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? And now, I know ke main yeh bol rahi ho toh aayenge kuch Dharam ke rakshak aur poojari mere comments section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. But, please bare with me when I say this. Main 20th floor pe rehti ho aur mere ghar ke saare khidki darwaze bandh hai, and yet jo yeh neeche shor ho raha hai, yeh jo baj raha hai, yeh mere sar mein ghus raha hai. I understand ke visarjan hai, procession hai, main bhi gayi hu, and I love it. The feeling is enchanting and amazing. Lekin bhai, 15 minute, 20 minute, aadha ghanta, ek ghanta, saade teen ghante se yeh baje jaa raha hai. Kitna impress karoge Bappa ko ek hie corner mein baja baja ke (sic)."

She has further requested people to play the dhol at a reasonable volume. Kashish said, "Aur thoda sa agar reasonable volume pe bajaoge toh Bappa bura maan jayenge kya? Thoda logical, reasonable decimal mein toh bajao. Na sur hai na na taal hai, khaali peete jaa rahe ho aur saade teen ghante se peet rahe ho. Sar mein dard shuru hogaya hai bhai bandh kardo ab. God will understand you love them. Please stop harassing us. Ab gaali dena mat aana, please understand (sic)."

Netizens React To Kashish Kapoor's Video

While some netizens are supporting Kashish, some are trolling her. A netizen commented on the video, "It’s actually very hard to tolerate this much sound if it is continuously for hours!! (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Bro you have GUTTTTSSSS (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Answer for ur - dusro ko harras krke konsi bhakti hoti hai .... It's their way of expressing bhakti, if u feel harrassed or something u can use earphones or just get out of Mumbai during ganesh chaturthi (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kashish has not yet shared any statement about the trolling that she is facing after sharing the video.