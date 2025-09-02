 Bigg Boss 19 Promo: After A Huge Fight, Baseer Ali Flirts With Farhana Bhatt; Says, 'Sundar Toh Bahot Ho Tum' - Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Promo: After A Huge Fight, Baseer Ali Flirts With Farhana Bhatt; Says, 'Sundar Toh Bahot Ho Tum' - Watch

On Monday, in Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt had a huge fight. But in a recent promo of the show, Baseer is seen flirting with Farhana. He tells her, "Farhana badi cute toh lag rahi ho yeh karte hue. Mujhe toh bahot maza aaraha hai, I swear on my mom. Please mere aas paas raho na din bhar."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
On Monday, in Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt had a huge fight. Baseer was brooming the living area, and Farhana, while eating dropped something. This didn't go down well with Baseer, and the two started fighting. During the fight, Baseer broke Farhana's jewellery, and he even took her bed's mattress to the garden area. However, now, a promo of today's episode has been released in which Baseer is seen flirting with Farhana.

In the promo, he tells her, "Farhana badi cute toh lag rahi ho yeh karte hue. Mujhe toh bahot maza aaraha hai, I swear on my mom. Please mere aas paas raho na din bhar. Main hie aise aajaya karunga. Sundar toh bahot ho tum. Maine pehli baar itna nazdik dekha hai. You have beautiful eyes."

Baseer further asks Farhana, "Do you have a boyfriend?" When Farhana says, "Why do I tell you?" The Kundali Bhagya actor says, "Arre normal question hai yaar. Mere liye nahi puch raha."

When Farhana says that if someone else had asked, she would have answered it, Baseer tells Mridul Tiwari to ask her the question. Well, the promo ends with a hint that maybe there will be a fight again as Farhana throws something on the floor while Baseer is brooming, and he tells her, "Yeh toh main aapke bed pe dalunga."

While it has been more than a week since Bigg Boss 19 started, the first big fight that took place was yesterday between Baseer and Farhana. It will be interesting to see whether this nok-jhok will turn into a romantic angle or not. Let's wait and watch!

