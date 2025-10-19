Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday & Other Celebs Congratulate New Parents

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, October 19, after two years of marriage. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their followers in a joint post.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy

They shared a creative post featuring a crib photo to announce the arrival of their baby boy, writing:, "He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Check it out:

Bollywood Celebs Send Love To New Parents

Soon after Parineeti and Raghav shared the news on social media, fans and industry friends alike began celebrating this joyous milestone. Kriti Sanon added, "Congratulations," along with several heart emojis.

Ananya Panday and Huma Qureshi simply added red heart emojis. Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second baby wrote, "wow congratulations." Harleen Sethi commented, “Awww .. Congratulations." Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra wrote, "We are overwhelmed and so thankful to God!! We cannot believe it still!! We love you all so much. Thank you for making us grandparents ! #surreal."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pregnancy Announcement

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.