After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 was one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, the movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, became a flop at the box office. There were reports that after War 2, Ayan will be directing Dhoom 4 starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker has decided not to helm Dhoom 4, and he has started working on Brahmastra 2 which also stars Ranbir.

A source told the portal, "Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling."

"Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written," added the source.

The source further revealed that Ayan spoke to both Ranbir and Aditya Chopra, and they understood his point of view.

The rumours of Ayan working on Brahmastra 2 started after his latest Instagram post. He shared a few pictures of himself from the mountains, and captioned it as, "Pt. 2 (sic)."

While talking about Brahmastra 2, the source said, "Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas."

Who Will Direct Dhoom 4?

While it is not yet confirmed who will be directing Dhoom 4, reportedly, people of YRF have suggested that Aditya Chopra direct the film himself, as Ranbir has already given the dates.

So, let's wait and watch whether Chopra will make his grand directorial comeback with Dhoom 4 or not. His last directorial was the 2016 release Befikre.