 After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra 2: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

Ayan Mukerji was reportedly going to direct Dhoom 4, starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, according to a recent report, the filmmaker has decided not to helm the film, and he has started working on Brahmastra 2, which will also star Ranbir in the lead role.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 was one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, the movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, became a flop at the box office. There were reports that after War 2, Ayan will be directing Dhoom 4 starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker has decided not to helm Dhoom 4, and he has started working on Brahmastra 2 which also stars Ranbir.

A source told the portal, "Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling."

"Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written," added the source.

Read Also
War 2 OTT Release: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR & Kiara Advani's Latest Film From This Date
article-image

The source further revealed that Ayan spoke to both Ranbir and Aditya Chopra, and they understood his point of view.

FPJ Shorts
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs

The rumours of Ayan working on Brahmastra 2 started after his latest Instagram post. He shared a few pictures of himself from the mountains, and captioned it as, "Pt. 2 (sic)."

While talking about Brahmastra 2, the source said, "Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas."

Read Also
'Heera Hai Heera': Ranbir Kapoor Helps A Wheelchair-Bound Lady At Delhi Airport; Fans Can't Stop...
article-image

Who Will Direct Dhoom 4?

While it is not yet confirmed who will be directing Dhoom 4, reportedly, people of YRF have suggested that Aditya Chopra direct the film himself, as Ranbir has already given the dates.

So, let's wait and watch whether Chopra will make his grand directorial comeback with Dhoom 4 or not. His last directorial was the 2016 release Befikre.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer...

After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer...

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Festive Fashion Trends That Are Bollywood Approved

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Festive Fashion Trends That Are Bollywood Approved

Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Smriti Irani & More Actors Wish Their...

Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Smriti Irani & More Actors Wish Their...

Thamma First Review Out: 'Expect The Unexpected', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer...

Thamma First Review Out: 'Expect The Unexpected', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer...

Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His...

Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His...