 'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha are all set to celebrate their last Diwali at their house in Vaastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple, along with their daughter, will be shifting to their new bungalow in Pali Hill soon. So, this Diwali is quite emotional for Alia.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha are all set to celebrate their last Diwali at their house in Vaastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple, along with their daughter, will be shifting to their new bungalow in Pali Hill soon. So, this Diwali is quite emotional for Alia.

While talking to Bombay Times, Alia said, “This is our last Diwali in the home that she (Raha) was born in. So, it’s actually really emotional time. But it is also very exciting because I know she might not remember this specific Diwali but the years of memories will build up and it’ll leave a feeling in her. And Diwali is all about feelings. It should feel warm and full of light."

However, the Jigra actress is very excited to move into her bungalow. Alia said, “I feel truly blessed to have this chapter in life. We’re in the middle of the moving-in chaos, but my heart is full. It’s a big dream coming together. The feeling is so large that I think it’ll only really hit us months or maybe a year after we move in."

Read Also
‘Yami Gautam Deserved It’: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post After Winning Filmfare Best Actress...
article-image

Alia Bhatt's Diwali Plans

FPJ Shorts
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries
Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Alia revealed that they will be doing Lakhsmi Pooja at home, and then will distribute presents to their staff. She further stated that her friends will be coming home to celebrate Diwali. Alia said, "When I sent them the invite it read – Last Diwali in Vaastu. Please come and join. Bring a great attitude. The dress code is always festive but chill."

Read Also
'Alia Bhatt Was Never Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Shashank Khaitan | FPJ Exclusive
article-image

The actress recently attended a Diwali party in which the whole Kapoor family was present. She had captioned the post as, "Fam jam x diwali glam (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood Approved Festive Fashion Trends

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood Approved Festive Fashion Trends

'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

'Please Ticket Kharid Lo': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Reveals...

'Please Ticket Kharid Lo': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Reveals...

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would...

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would...

Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki...

Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki...