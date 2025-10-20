'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha are all set to celebrate their last Diwali at their house in Vaastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple, along with their daughter, will be shifting to their new bungalow in Pali Hill soon. So, this Diwali is quite emotional for Alia.

While talking to Bombay Times, Alia said, “This is our last Diwali in the home that she (Raha) was born in. So, it’s actually really emotional time. But it is also very exciting because I know she might not remember this specific Diwali but the years of memories will build up and it’ll leave a feeling in her. And Diwali is all about feelings. It should feel warm and full of light."

However, the Jigra actress is very excited to move into her bungalow. Alia said, “I feel truly blessed to have this chapter in life. We’re in the middle of the moving-in chaos, but my heart is full. It’s a big dream coming together. The feeling is so large that I think it’ll only really hit us months or maybe a year after we move in."

Alia Bhatt's Diwali Plans

Alia revealed that they will be doing Lakhsmi Pooja at home, and then will distribute presents to their staff. She further stated that her friends will be coming home to celebrate Diwali. Alia said, "When I sent them the invite it read – Last Diwali in Vaastu. Please come and join. Bring a great attitude. The dress code is always festive but chill."

The actress recently attended a Diwali party in which the whole Kapoor family was present. She had captioned the post as, "Fam jam x diwali glam (sic)."