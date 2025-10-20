 Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Smriti Irani & More Actors Wish Their Fans Happy Deepavali
The festival of Diwali is here, and many Bollywood, TV, and South actors took to social media to wish their fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Smriti Irani, and others have wished their fans Happy Diwali. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
The festival of lights, Diwali, is here. Today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday), everyone will be celebrating Diwali across the world, and many Bollywood, TV, and South actors took to social media to wish their fans Happy Diwali.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Deepavali ki anek anek shubhakaamanaen (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people (sic)."

Smriti Irani tweeted, "Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya! Aap sabhi ko prakash ke paavan parv Deepavali ki dheron shubhakaamanaen. Deepon ka yah mangalamay utsav ham sabhi ke jeevan mein sukh, samriddhi aur nayi oorja ka sanchaar kare, yahee kaamana karati hoon. Shubh Deepavali!"

Dhanush wrote, "In everyone's life May light spread… Happiness abound, Wealth multiply… My Deepavali best wishes… Om Namah Shivaya (sic)."

Akshay Kumar also wished his fans and wrote, "Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh tyohar. Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali."

Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "Wishing all my friends, Happy Deepavali… Sending you love and light on this festival day!! (sic)."

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Check out the tweets of the other celebrities below...

