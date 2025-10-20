Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Smriti Irani & More Actors Wish Their Fans Happy Deepavali

Amitabh Bachchan / Hrithik Roshan / Smriti Irani / Allu Arjun

The festival of lights, Diwali, is here. Today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday), everyone will be celebrating Diwali across the world, and many Bollywood, TV, and South actors took to social media to wish their fans Happy Diwali.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Deepavali ki anek anek shubhakaamanaen (sic)."

T 5537 टी ५५३७ -दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/gsUKGdwDUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2025

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people (sic)."

Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 20, 2025

Smriti Irani tweeted, "Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya! Aap sabhi ko prakash ke paavan parv Deepavali ki dheron shubhakaamanaen. Deepon ka yah mangalamay utsav ham sabhi ke jeevan mein sukh, samriddhi aur nayi oorja ka sanchaar kare, yahee kaamana karati hoon. Shubh Deepavali!"

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय!



आप सभी को प्रकाश के पावन पर्व दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



दीपों का यह मंगलमय उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे, यही कामना करती हूं।



शुभ दीपावली!🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWW1TE7x6Z — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 20, 2025

Dhanush wrote, "In everyone's life May light spread… Happiness abound, Wealth multiply… My Deepavali best wishes… Om Namah Shivaya (sic)."

Akshay Kumar also wished his fans and wrote, "Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh tyohar. Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali."

हर मुस्कान से रोशन हो ये त्योहार। Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali 🪔✨ pic.twitter.com/inAp1l3BFz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025

Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "Wishing all my friends, Happy Deepavali… Sending you love and light on this festival day!! (sic)."

Wishing all my friends, Happy Deepavali… Sending you love and light on this festival day!!💥💥💥💐💐💐🙏#HappyDeepavali — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2025

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2025

