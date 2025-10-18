'Haath Niche...': Akshay Kumar SNAPS At Fan For Placing Hand On His Shoulder While Clicking Selfie At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a huge fan following, with fans often getting overexcited upon seeing him in public and eager to click selfies with him. A similar incident took place on Friday when Akshay was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his daughter, Nitara Bhatia. Several of them rushed to click selfies with him, and Akshay graciously posed for pictures, spreading smiles all around.

Akshay Kumar Snaps At Fan At Mumbai Airport

While Akshay was posing with several fans, a man placed his hand on the actor's shoulder and got a little too close while taking a photo, which Akshay found infuriating. Within seconds, the actor firmly asked the fan not to keep his hand there, saying, "Haath niche, haath mat rakho."

The fan immediately removed his hand from Akshay's shoulder, and the actor, maintaining his composure, calmly walked away to enter the terminal and board his flight.

Check out the viral video:

Akshay Kumar Work Front

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Arshad Warsi in the lead. The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year hiatus.

Jolly LLB 3 also featured Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Next, the actor has Bhoot Bangla with Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi and many others in key roles.

The horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan marks his reunion with Akshay after almost 14 years.

Akshay also has Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome To The Jungle in his pipeline.