 'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of His Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of His Suicide

'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of His Suicide

Kabir Bedi’s daughter, actress Pooja Bedi, got emotional recalling her brother Siddharth Bedi's tragic suicide at 25, following a schizophrenia diagnosis in 1997. Pregnant with Alaya F, she feared the trauma could affect her baby. "They tried to calm me. I stayed positive, knowing his journey had ended, and mine had to continue," she shared.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via: Siddharth Kannan/YouTube

Kabir Bedi’s daughter, actor Pooja Bedi, opened up about the tragic suicide of her brother, Siddharth Bedi, at the age of 25, following his schizophrenia diagnosis in 1997. She shared how, while she was pregnant with Alaya F, she feared her own reaction to the news, worrying that the trauma might affect her pregnancy, as her family tried to calm her down.

Pooja Bedi Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of Siddharth's Suicide

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja revealed that Siddharth's death was a huge shock. She said that Kabir Bedi was in America with Siddharth when he passed away, and it was incredibly difficult for him, especially walking into the room and witnessing the tragedy, a moment she said she cannot imagine experiencing.

"They tried to calm me down. I wanted to stay calm for the child in my tummy. I didn’t want the trauma to lead to a miscarriage or impact my baby. I stayed positive. As much as I loved him and missed him, I knew his journey had ended, and mine still had to continue," added Pooja.

FPJ Shorts
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Read Also
Kabir Bedi Reveals He & First Wife Protima Bedi Were In Open Marriage, Wanted To Have Affairs: 'Was...
article-image

Pooja Bedi Shares Siddharth Left Behind Messages In Final Note

Pooja shared that Siddharth left behind messages for the family in his final note, including a very sweet message for her and Alaya, as well as a note for their mother. She added, "That incident was unnecessary, but he decided to end his journey. I really wish he had done things differently and lived."

Pooja Bedi Says Siddharth Was Suffering

Pooja added, "He was in America. I was in India. I was dealing with my own challenges, being married, trying to be the perfect wife. I was busy while he was suffering. Initially, they didn’t diagnose him correctly. First they said, it was depression, then bipolar disorder. It took a long time to reach the correct diagnosis of schizophrenia."

Recalling their childhood bond, Pooja said she and Siddharth were inseparable, sharing everything, even the same bedroom and sometimes the same toothbrush. She added that they had the same friends, loved the same food, and even attended the same boarding school.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dylan Sprouse Supports Wife Barbara Palvin's Health Condition By Wearing Yellow Ribbon Pin At...

Dylan Sprouse Supports Wife Barbara Palvin's Health Condition By Wearing Yellow Ribbon Pin At...

'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage...

'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Mere Maathe Pe...' Amaal Mallik's Father Daboo Malik Becomes...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Mere Maathe Pe...' Amaal Mallik's Father Daboo Malik Becomes...

'Haath Niche...': Akshay Kumar SNAPS At Fan For Placing Hand On His Shoulder While Clicking Selfie...

'Haath Niche...': Akshay Kumar SNAPS At Fan For Placing Hand On His Shoulder While Clicking Selfie...

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzo For Recording Him At Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: 'Tere...

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzo For Recording Him At Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: 'Tere...