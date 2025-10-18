'He Was Suffering...': Pooja Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Brother Siddharth, Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of His Suicide

Photo Via: Siddharth Kannan/YouTube

Kabir Bedi’s daughter, actor Pooja Bedi, opened up about the tragic suicide of her brother, Siddharth Bedi, at the age of 25, following his schizophrenia diagnosis in 1997. She shared how, while she was pregnant with Alaya F, she feared her own reaction to the news, worrying that the trauma might affect her pregnancy, as her family tried to calm her down.

Pooja Bedi Recalls Miscarriage Fears After Hearing Of Siddharth's Suicide

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja revealed that Siddharth's death was a huge shock. She said that Kabir Bedi was in America with Siddharth when he passed away, and it was incredibly difficult for him, especially walking into the room and witnessing the tragedy, a moment she said she cannot imagine experiencing.

"They tried to calm me down. I wanted to stay calm for the child in my tummy. I didn’t want the trauma to lead to a miscarriage or impact my baby. I stayed positive. As much as I loved him and missed him, I knew his journey had ended, and mine still had to continue," added Pooja.

Pooja Bedi Shares Siddharth Left Behind Messages In Final Note

Pooja shared that Siddharth left behind messages for the family in his final note, including a very sweet message for her and Alaya, as well as a note for their mother. She added, "That incident was unnecessary, but he decided to end his journey. I really wish he had done things differently and lived."

Pooja Bedi Says Siddharth Was Suffering

Pooja added, "He was in America. I was in India. I was dealing with my own challenges, being married, trying to be the perfect wife. I was busy while he was suffering. Initially, they didn’t diagnose him correctly. First they said, it was depression, then bipolar disorder. It took a long time to reach the correct diagnosis of schizophrenia."

Recalling their childhood bond, Pooja said she and Siddharth were inseparable, sharing everything, even the same bedroom and sometimes the same toothbrush. She added that they had the same friends, loved the same food, and even attended the same boarding school.