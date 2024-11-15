Kabir Bedi Reveals He & First Wife Protima Bedi Were In Open Marriage, Wanted To Have Affairs: 'Was Difficult To Work'

Kabir Bedi, who is currently married to Parveen Dusanj for the fourth time, recently opened up about his first marriage to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that they stayed together for their children—Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi (deceased)—as that was the only thing keeping them together.

Speaking to Digital Commentary, Kabir shared that he and Protima decided to have an open marriage because they both wanted to have affairs. "At that time, we felt that if we want to be together, it is for the kids. And if our inclination is such that she wants to have an affair and I want to also have an affair, the best thing we can do is have an open marriage. You do whatever you want, and I will do what I want. We will stay together and parent our kids together. But ultimately, that didn’t work out. And it was a difficult thing to work," he said.

Further, Kabir revealed that even though they were divorced, he continues to fulfill his responsibilities. He shared that he gave Protima his house and supported her, as they wanted their children to know that despite their separation, they were still their parents.

Protima passed away in 1998 at the age of 49. She died in a landslide in the Himalayas while on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

Kabir dated actress Parveen Babi in the 1970s, even as he was in an open marriage. He often stated that their relationship became complicated after Parveen was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She passed away due to multiple organ failure at the age of 50 in 2005, and her body was found three days after her death. According to the police, there were no traces of food in her stomach, leading officials to conclude that Babi had starved to death, and her body eventually succumbed to organ failure.

Kabir Bedi later married British-born fashion designer Susan Humphreys, with whom he has a son, Adam Bedi. He then married TV and radio presenter Nikki Bedi.

At the age of 70, Kabir tied the knot with Parveen Dusanj, with whom he shares an age gap of 29 years.