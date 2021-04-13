'It took 8 policemen to nail him down': Kabir Bedi on schizophrenic son Siddharth's suicide

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi recently launched his memoir ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’.

Kabir has penned some fascinating anecdotes such as interviewing The Beatles, making the shift from a career in All India Radio to advertising to theatre and finally foraying into the world of cinema.

While sharing anecdotes about his autobiography, Bedi, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama shared about his son Siddharth, who committed suicide in 1997 at the age of 25.

He said, "Siddharth was a very brilliant young man... He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn't think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic."

He further added that despite giving their all to battle Siddharth's illness, Kabir said that he lost while his son chose to go. He concluded by stating that even though they tried hard the "guilt is enormous."

Kabir’s memoir encapsulates the highs and lows of his professional and personal life, his tumultuous relationships, including marriage and divorce, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and his exciting days in India, Europe, and Hollywood.

Internationally, he was the villain in the James Bond film 'Octopussy', and starred in 'The Bold and the Beautiful' -- one of the most-watched series in the world.

In Europe, his 'Sandokan' series broke all television viewership records. He has millions of fans and well-wishers across the World. Kabir's career spans three continents in three mediums: film, television and theatre. He has acted in over 65 Hindi movies. He starred with Michael Caine in Ashanti, and Roddy McDowell in 'Thief of Baghdad.' He played the title role in the Italian film 'The Black Pirate' (Il Corsaro Nero).

On American television, he has acted in popular series like 'Highlander', 'Murder She Wrote', 'Magnum P.I. and Dynasty', and many HBO mini-series.

On stage, he starred in John Murrell's 'TAJ' at the Luminato Festival in Canada, and M.M Kaye's Far Pavilions in London's West End. Kabir lives with his wife Parveen Dusanj, a producer, in Mumbai. He is writing his next book, continues to act, voices ad films and documentaries, and is known for his philanthropic and social causes.

Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor by Kabir Bedi will be published on 19 April 2021 across online and offline bookstores in India.