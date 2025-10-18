Twinkle Khanna Flaunts Her Marathi Speaking Skills; Tells Chunky Panday, 'Tujha Dhungan Madhe Paus Aahe' - Watch

X (Twitter): Twinkle Khanna

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, started a few weeks ago. In the latest episode of the show, Govinda and Chunky Panday were seen as guests, and on Saturday, the Mela actress took to X (Twitter) to share a clip of the episode in which she is flaunting her Marathi-speaking skills.

In the video, we can see that Chunky says that he met Pahlaj Nahalani in bathroom, so Kajol says he is obsessed with bathroom. Later, Twinkle says, "One Marathi line I know is correct for him, 'Tujha dhungan madhe paus aahe'."

Twinkle, who is known for her sense of humour, captioned the video as, "Hmm..If you thought I couldn’t speak Marathi, think again. But then what the hell am I saying anyway:) (sic)."

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episodes

Till now, we have watched four episodes of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The first episode featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Later, we got to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, and then, the third episode had Haiwaan actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The fourth episode with Govinda and Chunky Panday was released this week on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The chat show has been getting a mixed response from the audience. They expected more from a chat show being hosted by Kajol and Twinkle.

The next episode will feature Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor. It is expected to be an interesting episode for multiple reasons. Karan shares a great rapport with Kajol and Twinkle, and also, while he is known for hosting the chat show Koffee With Karan, it will surely be interesting to see him as a guest on a chat show.