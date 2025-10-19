Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead Of Actress' 37th Birthday: 'Arms Full, Our Hearts Are Fuller'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have officially welcomed a baby boy! ! The couple shared the joyous news on social media on Sunday, October 19, just days before Parineeti turns 37 on October 22.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy

Sharing their joy in a joint statement, the couple said, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything...With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Check out the official announcement:

Earlier, reports stated that Parineeti was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, Raghav's hometown, ahead of her delivery.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pregnancy Announcement

On August 25, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news with their fans. The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.

Parineeti Chopra's Anniversary Wish For Raghav Chadha

Recently, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Parineeti had shared photos from their trip to Paris, where Raghav was seen wearing a black 'I Love Paris' T-shirt. The actress, being her fun self, covered the letter 'S' on his T-shirt to show 'I Love Pari' instead, which is her nickname.

She penned a quirky yet heartfelt caption that read, "As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake. Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members.

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.