'If It Gave You Loose Motions Out Of Envy...': Richa Chadha Slams Those Trolling Her For Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha responded strongly to online trolling after she was invited to meet French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent three-day visit to India.

Macron’s India tour included an interaction with several prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Among those present were Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with other members of the film fraternity. However, Richa's presence at the meeting sparked criticism on social media, with some users targeting her over her political views and outspoken opinions.

Amid the backlash, the actress took to social media on Wednesday to address the trolls. Without naming anyone directly, she wrote a pointed message that read, “If someone being invited to meet someone else is given you loose motions out of envy, please remember that jealousy is the first sign of stagnation. Do better. Focus on your own growth, and you'll see how others don't matter. Including some opinionated movie-star.”

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Richa revealed that her interaction during the recent Indo-French meeting revolved around expanding opportunities for collaborative cinema between the two nations.

Speaking about the larger vision behind such exchanges, she said, "I hope these synergies between the two democracies continue. Strengthening these collaborations can open doors for richer storytelling and a wider global reach for independent cinema," she shares.

Praising Macron, Richa described him as “the youngest President” and expressed admiration for his proactive approach during their interaction. She noted that he appeared deeply engaged in the discussions and intent on addressing concerns rather than merely hearing them out.

Known for speaking her mind on social and political issues, Richa has often found herself at the centre of online debates.

Macron’s visit aimed at strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between France and India.