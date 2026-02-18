Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 18 Written Update: Tulsi Finds Out That Noina Informed Baapji About Her Divorce From Mihir

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, February 18), Tulsi confronts Dev after discovering a newspaper article published against Saloni. She asks him whether he was responsible for getting it printed. When Dev admits that he did it, Tulsi slaps him. She tells him that she should have slapped him long ago so that things would not have reached this point.

Furious over the humiliation Saloni has faced, Tulsi reprimands Dev for tarnishing her dignity. Dev tries to downplay the matter, saying it is “not a big deal” and that people will forget about it in a few days. However, Tulsi responds that in her family, sons are taught to respect women. She orders Dev to apologise to everyone, but he refuses.

Tulsi then informs Baapji that Dev was behind the article and demands that he be given strict punishment. She also agrees with Baapji that Saloni and Dev’s marriage should not take place. In front of the entire family, Dev confesses that he was responsible.

Later, Dev approaches Baapji to apologise. He explains that he was hurt when his wedding with Saloni was called off. He says he was upset and angry, not in his senses, and insists that Saloni is a good girl. Saloni also pleads with Baapji to forgive Dev, saying that she has already accepted him as her partner.

Dev apologises to Mihir and Tulsi as well, admitting that he loves Saloni.

However, a flashback reveals a different side to the story. Noina tells Dev that he made a mistake by lying. She says that what he did was still understandable, but getting caught was the real problem. She advises him that if he wants to be a “hero” instead of a “supervillain,” he should apologise to Saloni.

Saloni’s father states that no one in their family wants her to marry Dev. But since Saloni is in love with him, they decide to forgive Dev and agree to the marriage. Tulsi still maintains that the wedding is wrong, but Baapji says he only wants to see Saloni happy. Eventually, Dev and Saloni get married.

After the wedding, Noina tells Suchu that the drama is finally over. Suchu admits she was scared when people started suspecting that Noina had informed Baapji about Mihir and Tulsi’s divorce. Noina brushes it off, saying that no one found out the truth. However, Tulsi overhears their conversation.

Tulsi confronts Noina and demands to know why she revealed the divorce matter to Baapji. She scolds her severely. Noina cryptically replies that if Tulsi thinks carefully, she will understand why she did it. Tulsi says she already understands that Noina only pretends to be confident but is actually insecure and afraid that Tulsi might return to Mihir’s life.

Tulsi once again makes it clear that she does not want Mihir back. She explains that she refused to sign the divorce papers only because signing them would have meant losing Shantiniketan.