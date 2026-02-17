Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, February 17), Mihir tells Baapji that he was about to reveal the entire truth to him, but Baapji is furious. He accuses Tulsi of lying out of greed for money. However, Tulsi firmly clarifies that she did not lie for financial gain; whatever she did was to save the family and the house. She explains the circumstances that forced her to hide the truth, apologises, and pleads with Baapji not to break Dev and Saloni’s rishta.

Saloni also admits that she had already come to know the truth. Despite this, her father remains adamant and declares that the wedding will not take place.

Dev loses his temper. Noina further instigates him against Tulsi, telling him that she has ruined his life. She warns him that people will assume there is something wrong with him since the marriage has been called off. In anger, Dev says he will himself refuse the marriage and tarnish Baapji’s reputation. He even threatens to claim that Saloni had an affair, which is why he backed out.

Tulsi insists that at this moment she is not worried about Shantiniketan but about Dev and Saloni’s relationship. She believes they should not be punished for mistakes that were not entirely theirs.

Meanwhile, Shobha questions Noina, asking if she was the one who informed Baapji about Tulsi and Mihir. Noina reacts angrily and denies it. Mihir also states that none of them would have disclosed the matter. Pari then suggests that Ranvijay might have told Baapji.

In a shocking move, Dev uploads a photograph of himself and Saloni on Instagram, calling her a cheater. He tells his friends to spread the word that Saloni had an affair and that is why he refused to marry her. He even asks for the news to be printed in the newspaper.

The next morning, Shobha and Tulsi are stunned to see a headline claiming that Saloni cheated on Dev. Saloni’s father lashes out at Mihir, assuming he is responsible for publishing the news.

Hemant arrives and apologises, clarifying that neither he nor anyone else revealed the truth about Tulsi and Mihir, and that they had no role in the news being published.

Parth begins to suspect Dev and confronts him. Dev then admits that he was behind the news but blames Tulsi and Mihir for pushing him to take such drastic steps. Parth later informs Tulsi that Dev orchestrated the entire scandal.