 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'

Parth begins to suspect Dev and confronts him. Dev then admits that he was behind the news but blames Tulsi and Mihir for pushing him to take such drastic steps. Parth later informs Tulsi that Dev orchestrated the entire scandal

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, February 17), Mihir tells Baapji that he was about to reveal the entire truth to him, but Baapji is furious. He accuses Tulsi of lying out of greed for money. However, Tulsi firmly clarifies that she did not lie for financial gain; whatever she did was to save the family and the house. She explains the circumstances that forced her to hide the truth, apologises, and pleads with Baapji not to break Dev and Saloni’s rishta.

Saloni also admits that she had already come to know the truth. Despite this, her father remains adamant and declares that the wedding will not take place.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 16 Written Update: Baapji Finds Out About Tulsi & Mihir's...
article-image

Dev loses his temper. Noina further instigates him against Tulsi, telling him that she has ruined his life. She warns him that people will assume there is something wrong with him since the marriage has been called off. In anger, Dev says he will himself refuse the marriage and tarnish Baapji’s reputation. He even threatens to claim that Saloni had an affair, which is why he backed out.

Tulsi insists that at this moment she is not worried about Shantiniketan but about Dev and Saloni’s relationship. She believes they should not be punished for mistakes that were not entirely theirs.

FPJ Shorts
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: 7 Teams Confirmed, Pakistan & USA Battle For Final Spot - Check Qualification Scenarios
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: 7 Teams Confirmed, Pakistan & USA Battle For Final Spot - Check Qualification Scenarios
PM Modi Says India-France Ties At ‘Adbhoot’ Level After Talks With French President Emmanuel Macron
PM Modi Says India-France Ties At ‘Adbhoot’ Level After Talks With French President Emmanuel Macron
Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? Australia's Group Stage Exit In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sparks 2009 Memories
Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? Australia's Group Stage Exit In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sparks 2009 Memories
Haryana: Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home
Haryana: Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home

Meanwhile, Shobha questions Noina, asking if she was the one who informed Baapji about Tulsi and Mihir. Noina reacts angrily and denies it. Mihir also states that none of them would have disclosed the matter. Pari then suggests that Ranvijay might have told Baapji.

In a shocking move, Dev uploads a photograph of himself and Saloni on Instagram, calling her a cheater. He tells his friends to spread the word that Saloni had an affair and that is why he refused to marry her. He even asks for the news to be printed in the newspaper.

The next morning, Shobha and Tulsi are stunned to see a headline claiming that Saloni cheated on Dev. Saloni’s father lashes out at Mihir, assuming he is responsible for publishing the news.

Hemant arrives and apologises, clarifying that neither he nor anyone else revealed the truth about Tulsi and Mihir, and that they had no role in the news being published.

Parth begins to suspect Dev and confronts him. Dev then admits that he was behind the news but blames Tulsi and Mihir for pushing him to take such drastic steps. Parth later informs Tulsi that Dev orchestrated the entire scandal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 17 Written Update: Dev Defames Saloni, Calls Her 'Cheater'
Parody Song Case: Kunal Kamra Appears Before Maharashtra Council Panel; Hearing Adjourned To March...
Parody Song Case: Kunal Kamra Appears Before Maharashtra Council Panel; Hearing Adjourned To March...
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your...
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your...
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
Rajpal Yadav Loan Case: Businessman Who Filed Case Says He 'Cried Like A Child In Front Of Actor To...
Rajpal Yadav Loan Case: Businessman Who Filed Case Says He 'Cried Like A Child In Front Of Actor To...