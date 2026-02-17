Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be With Family: Report

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in Delhi on Saturday (February 14). The family reportedly performed the last rites in the capital, where the actor is currently staying to be with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi as soon as they received the news and have remained there to support the grieving family. According to a report in India Today, Sunil Malhotra had been unwell for a prolonged period before his demise.

“The family is grieving and has requested privacy at this time. Sidharth was extremely close to his father, and this is an immense loss not only for him but for the entire family,” a source told the news portal.

In an earlier interview with Lilly Singh last year, Sidharth had spoken about his father’s deteriorating health. He shared that living in Mumbai for work often left him feeling guilty, as his mother was caring for his father in Delhi.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, played an important role in shaping Sidharth’s upbringing. The actor has frequently credited his parents for teaching him discipline and humility - qualities he believes have helped him remain grounded despite the pressures of stardom.

Those close to the family reportedly say the bond between father and son remained strong, even though work commitments often kept them in different cities.

Sidharth and Kiara have not released any official statement yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

On the other hand, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Toxic with Yash. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 19 and clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.