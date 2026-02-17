'Politicians Are In Their Papa's Pockets': Varun Grover Reacts To Teen Accused In Dwarka Hit-And-Run Case

National Award-winning lyricist and writer Varun Grover reacted strongly to the recent hit-and-run case in Delhi’s Dwarka that led to outrage on social media. Sharing his thoughts on X, on Tuesday, Grover expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern.

“So many cases of hit-and-run. Mostly teenagers driving expensive cars under influence of alcohol + new-money (sic),” he wrote.

He further added, “Yet another symptom of the soft-oligarchy we’ve turned into that rich kids can kill for fun and get away because the politicians/courts are in their (Papa’s) pockets (sic).”

So many cases of hit-and-run. Mostly teenagers driving expensive cars under influence of alcohol + new-money.



Yet another symptom of the soft-oligarchy we’ve turned into that rich kids can kill for fun and get away because the politicians/courts are in their (Papa’s) pockets. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) February 17, 2026

The comments come after a 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life earlier this month when an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, struck him near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Southwest Delhi on February 3.

According to Delhi Police, the minor, who was reportedly driving without a valid licence, appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and was sent to an Observation Home. He has since been granted interim bail to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.

The victim, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was the only son of his mother, who has publicly demanded justice. In an emotional video message shared on social media, she stated that she had raised her son as a single parent and lost him to someone’s alleged recklessness.

According to the autopsy report, the 23-year-old died from severe haemorrhage, with findings also noting a blood clot beneath the scalp and a fracture on the left side of the skull.

I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom ,was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/RiAx6HkO6x — Inna Makan (@inna_makan) February 14, 2026

Grover, who wrote dialogues for director Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, is known for speaking candidly on social and political issues.