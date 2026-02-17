'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka Crash Victim Appeals For Justice

Arti Singh On Dwarka SUV Accident | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Arti Singh reacted to the tragic death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed in a road accident on February 4 when an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, collided with his motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka. The juvenile driver was granted interim bail on February 10 by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) due to his upcoming Class 10 board examinations.

Arti Singh Backs Victim’s Mother After Dwarka SUV Accident

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, made a tearful appeal on social media, seeking action against the driver. She stated that she had raised her son as a single parent and lost him due to alleged reckless driving. Arti reacted to the heartbreaking video and, taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, February 16, wrote, "Mat karo aisa, yaar… Ek maa ki baddua sabko le dubegi. Justice is justice; it should be equal for everyone."

Photo Via Instagram story/@artisingh5

Mother’s Emotional Appeal

In a video message, a visibly distraught Inna Makan said, "I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said, appealing to media organisations and Dwarka residents to help her seek justice.

She wrote, "I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom, was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice."

I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom ,was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/RiAx6HkO6x — Inna Makan (@inna_makan) February 14, 2026

As per Delhi police, the incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South at 11:57 am.

According to the autopsy report, the 23-year-old died from severe haemorrhage, with findings also noting a blood clot beneath the scalp and a fracture on the left side of the skull.