 'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka Crash Victim Appeals For Justice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka Crash Victim Appeals For Justice

'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka Crash Victim Appeals For Justice

Arti Singh reacted to the tragic death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed on February 4 in a road accident when an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor hit his motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka. Reacting to a tearful appeal from Sahil’s mother, Arti wrote on Instagram, "Ek maa ki baddua sabko le dubegi. Justice is justice; it should be equal for everyone."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Arti Singh On Dwarka SUV Accident | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Arti Singh reacted to the tragic death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed in a road accident on February 4 when an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, collided with his motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka. The juvenile driver was granted interim bail on February 10 by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) due to his upcoming Class 10 board examinations.

Arti Singh Backs Victim’s Mother After Dwarka SUV Accident

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, made a tearful appeal on social media, seeking action against the driver. She stated that she had raised her son as a single parent and lost him due to alleged reckless driving. Arti reacted to the heartbreaking video and, taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, February 16, wrote, "Mat karo aisa, yaar… Ek maa ki baddua sabko le dubegi. Justice is justice; it should be equal for everyone."

Read Also
'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@artisingh5

Mother’s Emotional Appeal

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Share Price Falls 5% To ₹27.36 Low, Citi Cuts Target By 51% To ₹27
Ola Electric Share Price Falls 5% To ₹27.36 Low, Citi Cuts Target By 51% To ₹27
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI Transforms Software Development,' Says Infosys' Nandan Nilekani
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI Transforms Software Development,' Says Infosys' Nandan Nilekani
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region

In a video message, a visibly distraught Inna Makan said, "I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said, appealing to media organisations and Dwarka residents to help her seek justice.

She wrote, "I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom, was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice."

Read Also
'Losers Of First Order': Arti Singh SLAMS Trolls Accusing Parag Tyagi Of Using Shefali Jariwala For...
article-image

As per Delhi police, the incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South at 11:57 am.

According to the autopsy report, the 23-year-old died from severe haemorrhage, with findings also noting a blood clot beneath the scalp and a fracture on the left side of the skull.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father Diagnosed With Blood Clot, Felt 'Giddy' Before Being...
Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father Diagnosed With Blood Clot, Felt 'Giddy' Before Being...
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Girlfriend Reacts When He's Linked With...
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Girlfriend Reacts When He's Linked With...
Splitsvilla 16: Will Ruru Thakur & Kanishq Kapoor Enter As Wild Card Contestants?
Splitsvilla 16: Will Ruru Thakur & Kanishq Kapoor Enter As Wild Card Contestants?
'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka...
'Ek Maa Ki Baddua...': Arti Singh REACTS To Heartbreaking Video As Mother Of 23-Year-Old Dwarka...
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya