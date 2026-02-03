'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In Surat Goes VIRAL, Netizens React

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, recently attended an ISPL match in Surat. The family appeared completely invested in the game, cheering for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh Goes Viral

Now, a video doing the rounds on social media shows Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh with her husband Dipak Chauhan, President of Operations at ISPL, in conversation with Saif and Kareena. In the viral video, Arti and her mother were seen posing with Saif and smiling for the camera, while Kareena, who was standing next to Saif but was not part of the photo, appeared to give Arti a side-eye.

Later, Saif was seen guiding Kareena to join the picture and stepping aside to let her pose between Arti and her mother. During the interaction, Kareena was once again seen giving Arti a pointed look.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens React

After Kareena's video went viral, her expressions caught attention, as she was seen giving Arti a side-eye, leaving netizens questioning her 'attitude.' A user commented, "Kareena ka attitude to dekho."

Another added, "Kareena thinks she is looking so good giving by showing attitude to people but in reality, she is just losing respect day by day learn something from the King SRK that' s why he is the King." A third user said, "Ghamandi kareena."

"See the bebo eyes ... Extraordinary," another user added. Another comment read, "What's this expression of Kareena at the end."

A disappointed fan added, "Kareena always shows attitude..."

Before posing, another video showed Kareena warmly greeting Arti. When the Bigg Boss 13 fame approached the actress, Kareena even extended her hand for a handshake, but Arti appeared to miss the gesture and continued speaking to her.

Work Front

Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.