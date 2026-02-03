 'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In Surat Goes VIRAL, Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In Surat Goes VIRAL, Netizens React

'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In Surat Goes VIRAL, Netizens React

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended an ISPL match in Surat with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. A viral video showing Kareena giving Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh a side-eye sparked an online debate, with netizens questioning her 'attitude.' One user wrote, "Kareena ka attitude to dekho," while another commented, "What's this expression of Kareena?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, recently attended an ISPL match in Surat. The family appeared completely invested in the game, cheering for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh Goes Viral

Now, a video doing the rounds on social media shows Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh with her husband Dipak Chauhan, President of Operations at ISPL, in conversation with Saif and Kareena. In the viral video, Arti and her mother were seen posing with Saif and smiling for the camera, while Kareena, who was standing next to Saif but was not part of the photo, appeared to give Arti a side-eye.

Later, Saif was seen guiding Kareena to join the picture and stepping aside to let her pose between Arti and her mother. During the interaction, Kareena was once again seen giving Arti a pointed look.

FPJ Shorts
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
'We Cried A Lot, Prayed...': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects On 'Difficult' 2025, Shares Emotional New...
article-image

Netizens React

After Kareena's video went viral, her expressions caught attention, as she was seen giving Arti a side-eye, leaving netizens questioning her 'attitude.' A user commented, "Kareena ka attitude to dekho."

Another added, "Kareena thinks she is looking so good giving by showing attitude to people but in reality, she is just losing respect day by day learn something from the King SRK that' s why he is the King." A third user said, "Ghamandi kareena."

"See the bebo eyes ... Extraordinary," another user added. Another comment read, "What's this expression of Kareena at the end."

A disappointed fan added, "Kareena always shows attitude..."

Read Also
'Losers Of First Order': Arti Singh SLAMS Trolls Accusing Parag Tyagi Of Using Shefali Jariwala For...
article-image

Before posing, another video showed Kareena warmly greeting Arti. When the Bigg Boss 13 fame approached the actress, Kareena even extended her hand for a handshake, but Arti appeared to miss the gesture and continued speaking to her.

Work Front

Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Slips Into Fierce Revenge Mode, Makers Offer A Glimpse Of His...
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Slips Into Fierce Revenge Mode, Makers Offer A Glimpse Of His...
'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In...
'Attitude Toh Dekho...': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Side-Eye Moment With Arti Singh At ISPL Match In...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
'Can't Wait For The Second Part': Aakash Chopra Lauds Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Movie,...
'Can't Wait For The Second Part': Aakash Chopra Lauds Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Movie,...
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel...
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel...