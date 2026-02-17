 Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your Name Forward Always'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your Name Forward Always'

Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your Name Forward Always'

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy Captain, had reportedly been unwell for some time. His passing has left the Malhotra family deeply saddened

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is grieving the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in Delhi on February 14. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to remember him with an emotional note and a series of throwback photographs.

Sharing glimpses from cherished family moments, Sidharth paid tribute to the values his father instilled in him. In his post, he wrote, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

Sidharth added, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall."

Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
article-image

"Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad," Sidharth concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Lent, Ramadan Begin Together On February 18 In Rare Calendar Convergence
Lent, Ramadan Begin Together On February 18 In Rare Calendar Convergence
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages

Reacting to his post, actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, "May he be in a better place .. sending lots of love and strength to you and your family."

Soni Razdan wrote, "This is so sad - so sorry for your loss. Losing a father is really hard. Take care of your mom and yourself."

Karan Johar, Nikitin Dheer, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others also mourned the loss.

Read Also
Video: Kiara Advani Sings For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human' Sidharth Malhotra, Gives A Glimpse Of His...
article-image

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy Captain, had reportedly been unwell for some time. His passing has left the Malhotra family deeply saddened. Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded social media with messages of support, offering condolences to the actor during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

On the other hand, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Toxic with Yash. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 19 and clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your...
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your...
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
Rajpal Yadav Loan Case: Businessman Who Filed Case Says He 'Cried Like A Child In Front Of Actor To...
Rajpal Yadav Loan Case: Businessman Who Filed Case Says He 'Cried Like A Child In Front Of Actor To...
'Politicians Are In Their Papa's Pockets': Varun Grover Reacts To Teen Accused In Dwarka Hit-And-Run...
'Politicians Are In Their Papa's Pockets': Varun Grover Reacts To Teen Accused In Dwarka Hit-And-Run...
Taskaree Actress Pravina Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Last Rites Held In...
Taskaree Actress Pravina Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Last Rites Held In...