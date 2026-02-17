Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your Name Forward Always'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is grieving the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in Delhi on February 14. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to remember him with an emotional note and a series of throwback photographs.

Sharing glimpses from cherished family moments, Sidharth paid tribute to the values his father instilled in him. In his post, he wrote, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

Sidharth added, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall."

"Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad," Sidharth concluded.

Reacting to his post, actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, "May he be in a better place .. sending lots of love and strength to you and your family."

Soni Razdan wrote, "This is so sad - so sorry for your loss. Losing a father is really hard. Take care of your mom and yourself."

Karan Johar, Nikitin Dheer, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others also mourned the loss.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy Captain, had reportedly been unwell for some time. His passing has left the Malhotra family deeply saddened. Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded social media with messages of support, offering condolences to the actor during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

