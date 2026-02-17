Parody Song Case: Kunal Kamra Appears Before Maharashtra Council Panel; Hearing Adjourned To March 10

Kunal Kamra |

Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra and political leader Sushma Andhare on Tuesday appeared before the Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in connection with a parody song allegedly targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing, however, was adjourned to March 10 after the complainant, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, remained absent.

Committee chairman Prasad Lad said statements from both the complainant and the accused would be recorded in each other’s presence during the next hearing scheduled at 4 pm on March 10. He noted that Kamra had expressed willingness to record his statement immediately, but the committee deemed it inappropriate to proceed without the complainant.

Responding to a reported warning issued by the Shiv Sena against his visit to Mumbai, Kamra said he felt safe in the city.

The controversy relates to a satirical performance in which the comedian used a modified Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai to describe Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. Following the performance at a hotel venue in the Khar area, a group of party workers allegedly vandalised the premises.

The breach of privilege motion was later moved after the parody song, first performed in a studio, was shared and sung on social media by Andhare. Appearing before the committee after nearly a year, Kamra said he respects the Constitution and would cooperate fully with the inquiry, adding that he would present his detailed response during the next hearing.

