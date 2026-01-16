 Video: Kiara Advani Sings For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human' Sidharth Malhotra, Gives A Glimpse Of His 41st Birthday Celebration
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday (January 16), and the occasion was marked with a quiet, late-night celebration. Taking to social media, his actress-wife Kiara Advani posted a special birthday wish along with glimpses from the intimate midnight celebrations at home.

In a video shared by Kiara, she is seen singing the birthday song "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye" for Sidharth as he stood beside her, smiling. Filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra can also be seen in the video, joining in to cheer for the birthday boy.

The clip also shows Sidharth hugging Kiara before cutting his birthday cake, with the group clapping and celebrating the moment together.

Kiara also shared a photo of the chocolate birthday cake, which carried the words “Saraayah’s Papa” and “Daddy Cool,” a reference to the couple’s daughter, Saraayah.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual Reincarnation - Video
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual Reincarnation - Video
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance

Along with the post, Kiara penned a heartfelt message for her husband. “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one - inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband,” she wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot in February 2023, welcomed their daughter Saraayah last year. Since becoming parents, the couple has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, occasionally sharing moments from their family life on social media. They have not revealed their baby's face yet on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Vvan : Force of the Forrest. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

On the other hand, Kiara is currently balancing film commitments alongside motherhood. Her last theatrical release was War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

