'I Don't Give A Damn': Bebika Dhurve Claps Back At Sidharth Bhardwaj's 'Parlour Wali Aunty' Remark- EXCLUSIVE

A controversy erupted when Sidharth Bhardwaj made a remark about eliminated contestant Bebika Dhurve, calling her a "parlour wali aunty," which led to heavy trolling. Speaking to Free Press Journal, Bebika responded to Sidharth's comment. When asked whether she took it as a roast or a failed compliment, she chose the latter. Bebika said, "Nobody can roast me. Mai roast karne lag jaun to log khool ke aansu ro sakte hain."

She further stated that she was not affected by comments from people she didn’t have a bond with. Addressing those who spoke behind her back, Bebika suggested they might be "clout-chasing." "I'm very astonished ki jinse meri friendship bhi nahi hai, wo mere bare me kyun involved hain. I don't give a damn about it," she added.

Bebika also addressed the derogatory "bhains" remark made by Rajat Dalal. Handling it with confidence, she said, "Kisi aur ke ghar ki aap behen beti ko kuch bhi bol rahe ho National Television pe, you cannot speak like that to any woman. I was not just taking a stand for myself, I was taking a stand for every person who goes through such hideous and horrendous trolling."

She believes she was not the only one targeted by trolling; Maxtern also faced abuse. Bebika expressed sympathy for Maxtern and the "excruciating pain" he endured over the years. Clarifying her position, she said this was why she always stood up for him during The 50.

When asked about the possible winner of The 50, Bebika mentioned that she believed Prince Narula and Mr. Faisu should be in the finals. She also expressed disappointment over Adnan’s elimination, calling him a strong contender. With Armaan eliminated, Faisu has been sidelined in the house. Bebika added, "Mujhe strong intuition aa rahi hai ki kahi Prince na jeet jaye."

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next on the show. New episodes of The 50 air at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.