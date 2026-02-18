The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off

The 50 Grand Finale |

The 50 premiered on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on February 1, 2026. Earlier reports suggested that the show would run for a straight 50 days. However, recent buzz indicates that The 50 may be nearing its conclusion. Is the grand finale around the corner? And if so, when will it air? Let’s take a closer look below.

The 50 Grand Finale Date

According to a report by Film Window, The 50 is expected to hold its grand finale on February 19, 2026. However, it is still unclear whether the finale will air on the same day or merely be filmed then. Current reports suggest that the episode is likely to be shot on February 19.

🚨 Exclusive! The50 grand finale is on Feb 19 👀

20 contestants still in the race 💪👑

Drama, twists & intense competition — who’s your favorite? 😱🔥#The50 #GrandFinale #RealityShow pic.twitter.com/qvoIdjOWGX — Film window (@Filmwindow1) February 17, 2026

As per the reports, there are 20 contestants in the finale. These contestants are-

Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary

Rajat Dalal

Siwet Tomaar

Lovekesh Kataria

Manisha Rani

Shiv Thakare

Shiny Doshi

Urvashi Dholakia

Arushi Chawla

Archana Gautam

Krishna Shroff

Vanshaj Singh

Mr. Faisu

Vikrant Singh

Kaka

Lakshya

Hamid Barkzi

Sidharth Bhardwaj

The 50: Bebika Dhurve Gets Eliminated

Bebika Dhurve has been eliminated from The 50. She emerged as one of the most confident and outspoken contestants on the show. However, controversy erupted when Siddharth Bhardwaj made a remark about her appearance. In one episode, Siddharth was heard telling a fellow contestant that Bebika looked like a “parlour wali didi,” sparking backlash among viewers. She was also seen having a major clash with Rajat Dalal over his body-shaming remarks.

So far, 11 contestants have been eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the first evicted contestant, Vanshaj Singh, may re-enter the competition soon. Fans will have to wait and watch to see if his comeback becomes a reality.

The 50's new episodes stream daily on Colors TV at 10.30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.