 Tejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE

Tejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE

Telugu actress Tejaswi Madivada reveals that The 50 wasn’t what she expected, calling it "100% about Prince and his gang." She admits her adventurous spirit clashed with the show’s dynamics, but cherished moments with fellow contestants

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Tejaswi Madivada exclusive |

Telugu film star Tejaswi Madivada entered The 50 with the goal of making her mark in the Hindi television industry. Known for her adventurous spirit, she initially joined the show to take part in "crazy games." However, she soon realized that The 50 wasn’t exactly her "cup of tea." In a candid conversation with Free Press Journal, Madivada revealed that she expected the show to be more like Khatron Ke Khiladi, but found it to be a mix of everything instead.

Madivada said, “Maine zindagi me Bigg Boss (Telugu) kiya, but ye Bigg Boss 5X tha. What I realised is what I thought I went for vs what I saw, it was a different story because people came in there with their own people, their own group.” When further asked whether she believes The 50 is more like Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal’s show, Madivada said, “Upper hand to unhi (Prince Narula) ka hai, 100%. He has a lot of people supporting him.” She then added, “Then there is Rajat, less people but another gang. It's a Gangs of Wasseypur where Prince is ruling.” She further claimed that the show is “100% about Prince and his gang vs others.”

Tejaswi Madivada was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in 2018. When asked whether she knew where to be conscious and what not to say on national television, Madivada said, “Bigg Boss made it very clear to me that no one will ever show your full story. And even the parts they do show, you won’t understand how people will interpret them.” The actress further claimed, “I experienced a lot of abuse for being right kyunki mera right kabhi dikhaya nahi.”

Madivada felt that her “voice was not heard” in The 50. But she also acknowledged that she had her own sweet moments with Faiz Baloch, Shiv Thakare, Nehal, Riddhi, and others. She did not have any controversies with her fellow contestants inside the house. When asked whether her sweetness could have been the reason for her elimination, Madivada said, “I don’t think so.”

FPJ Shorts
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video
Salim Khan Underwent DSA Procedure After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Now On Ventilator: What Does It Mean?
Salim Khan Underwent DSA Procedure After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Now On Ventilator: What Does It Mean?
Power Mech Projects Secures Over ₹1,000 Crore Orders For Two 2x800 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Projects
Power Mech Projects Secures Over ₹1,000 Crore Orders For Two 2x800 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Projects
Maharashtra: Senior Govt Official Removed For Granting Minority Status To 75 Educational Institutes After Ajit Pawar's Death
Maharashtra: Senior Govt Official Removed For Granting Minority Status To 75 Educational Institutes After Ajit Pawar's Death

Madivada felt accepted in the Hindi television industry and expressed her wish to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked whether she would ever say yes to Bigg Boss 20, the actress said, “If they call me, I’ll go.” However, she emphasized that she won’t change herself for the show and cannot act violently just for the sake of it.

Who Could Be The Winner Of The 50?

When asked about who could win The 50, Madivada said, “You will never know who will be the winner. But I’m expecting big names like Dino and Prince to go till the finale.” She added, “Fans following dekh k aisa lagta hai Rajat, Prince, Siwet, and Nehal- inme se koi jeetega.” However, she believes Prince could emerge as the winner, as he knows exactly what to do in the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE
Tejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE
Salim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On...
Salim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On...
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke...
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke...
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...