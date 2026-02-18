Tejaswi Madivada Calls The 50 'Gangs of Wasseypur Where Prince Narula Is Ruling'- EXCLUSIVE

Tejaswi Madivada exclusive |

Telugu film star Tejaswi Madivada entered The 50 with the goal of making her mark in the Hindi television industry. Known for her adventurous spirit, she initially joined the show to take part in "crazy games." However, she soon realized that The 50 wasn’t exactly her "cup of tea." In a candid conversation with Free Press Journal, Madivada revealed that she expected the show to be more like Khatron Ke Khiladi, but found it to be a mix of everything instead.

Madivada said, “Maine zindagi me Bigg Boss (Telugu) kiya, but ye Bigg Boss 5X tha. What I realised is what I thought I went for vs what I saw, it was a different story because people came in there with their own people, their own group.” When further asked whether she believes The 50 is more like Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal’s show, Madivada said, “Upper hand to unhi (Prince Narula) ka hai, 100%. He has a lot of people supporting him.” She then added, “Then there is Rajat, less people but another gang. It's a Gangs of Wasseypur where Prince is ruling.” She further claimed that the show is “100% about Prince and his gang vs others.”

Tejaswi Madivada was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in 2018. When asked whether she knew where to be conscious and what not to say on national television, Madivada said, “Bigg Boss made it very clear to me that no one will ever show your full story. And even the parts they do show, you won’t understand how people will interpret them.” The actress further claimed, “I experienced a lot of abuse for being right kyunki mera right kabhi dikhaya nahi.”

Madivada felt that her “voice was not heard” in The 50. But she also acknowledged that she had her own sweet moments with Faiz Baloch, Shiv Thakare, Nehal, Riddhi, and others. She did not have any controversies with her fellow contestants inside the house. When asked whether her sweetness could have been the reason for her elimination, Madivada said, “I don’t think so.”

Madivada felt accepted in the Hindi television industry and expressed her wish to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked whether she would ever say yes to Bigg Boss 20, the actress said, “If they call me, I’ll go.” However, she emphasized that she won’t change herself for the show and cannot act violently just for the sake of it.

Who Could Be The Winner Of The 50?

When asked about who could win The 50, Madivada said, “You will never know who will be the winner. But I’m expecting big names like Dino and Prince to go till the finale.” She added, “Fans following dekh k aisa lagta hai Rajat, Prince, Siwet, and Nehal- inme se koi jeetega.” However, she believes Prince could emerge as the winner, as he knows exactly what to do in the show.