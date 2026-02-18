 'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche To 'Appear Fuller'
Neena Gupta, who featured in the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche from Subhash Ghai’s 1993 film Khal Nayak, recently recalled an uncomfortable moment from the shoot. The 66-year-old said she was asked to wear a padded bra to 'make her appear fuller.' She admitted, "At that time, I felt very angry and thought it was inappropriate to say something like that..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Neena Gupta On Subhash Ghai Asking Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche | Photo Via X

Actress Neena Gupta, who featured in the popular dance number Choli Ke Peeche from Subhash Ghai’s 1993 film Khal Nayak, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, continues to be remembered for the iconic song. Recently, the 66-year-old actress recalled that director Subhash Ghai had asked her to wear a padded bra for the track, a request that left her feeling angry.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Neena stated that she was asked to wear a padded bra to 'make her appear fuller.' She recalled that the director told the costume designer standing next to her to ensure she looked fuller for the song. She added that the distasteful comment left her feeling angry at that moment.

Neena said, "At that time, I felt very angry and thought it was inappropriate to say something like that. But now I feel he was just doing his job. He had a certain image in mind for the character in the song, and he expressed it plainly. I was new then, today I understand it differently."

Further, the actress also addressed how older male actors in the film industry continue to be cast opposite much younger women, while the reverse is rarely seen, adding that she attributes this imbalance to prevailing societal norms.

"Our society accepts a 60-year-old man marrying a 20-year-old woman, but the opposite isn’t acceptable. Films reflect what already exists in society," she explained.

Work Front

Neena was last seen in Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra, the sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, which also featured Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla.

The film premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, after its theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

