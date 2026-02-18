'Safety Of Technicians, Labourers Cannot Be Compromised': AICWA Slams Repeated Violations On Dhurandhar 2 Set By Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed blacklisting filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production banner, B62 Studios, after alleged violations of safety and regulatory norms during the shoot of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai. The civic body has recommended that the company be barred from seeking future filming permissions in the city following repeated breaches during the production.

The development has led to a strong reaction from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which condemned the reported lapses on set. Extending its support to the BMC’s move, the association called for strict implementation of safety protocols to safeguard the well-being of crew members and technicians.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta described the violations as “alarming” and stressed the need for greater accountability within the industry. He said that “the life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances.”

For those unversed, BMC's A ward office recently recommended strict action against B62 Studios, proposing that the production house be permanently blacklisted from seeking future filming permissions. In a letter to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1), the office also suggested a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for allegedly shooting on a building terrace and operating two generator vans without authorisation.

The Rs 25,000 security deposit submitted by the applicant has also been forfeited, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Officials said permission for a February 7 and 8 shoot between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street was granted on January 30 through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited. However, authorities alleged that the team violated police conditions that prohibited the use of crackers and flammable materials.

A later request to shoot on February 13 and 14 was cancelled due to the earlier violations. A fresh application for filming between 12.30 am and 4.00 am on February 14 was conditionally approved after assurances that no flammable materials would be used.

Despite this, police reportedly received complaints around 12.45 am about burning torches on set. Authorities are now seeking approval to impose fines, register the seized items, and blacklist the applicants and production house permanently.

Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.