'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being Attached To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on March 19, 2026. We are sure many other filmmakers would like to capitalize on Dhurandhar 2, and have attached trailers and promos of their films with Aditya Dhar's directorial. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the first song of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla will be attached to Dhurandhar 2.

A source told the tabloid, “Akshay and Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa benefited immensely from its title song, Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which became wildly popular. So, this time, with Pritam having composed another song that has the potential to become a chartbuster, Ektaa (Kapoor) felt it would catch on among listeners and create buzz around Bhooth Bangla. Attaching it to Dhurandhar: The Revenge made sense as it’s among the most awaited films.”

The source further revealed that the song is mounted on a huge scale, and has 100 background dancers with Akshay.

Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla Song Attached To Dhurandhar 2

Well, Akshay's fans are very happy that the song of Bhooth Bangla is being attached to Dhurandhar 2. A fan tweeted, "The countdown has begun, and excitement around Bhooth Bangla just got bigger! 👻✨💥 The first song from #BhoothBangla 👻 is all set to drop on 19th March 🔥 Starring #AkshayKumar, the song will be released alongside #DhurandharTheRevenge (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Asrani.

With Priyadarshan and Akshay coming together after 17 years, the expectations from the movie are quite high. Also, it will be Asrani's final film. The veteran actor passed away in October last year.