 'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being Attached To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being Attached To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being Attached To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Akshay Kumar's next film Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026, three weeks after the release of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. Now, according to a report, the first song of Bhooth Bangla will be attached to Dhurandhar 2.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhooth Bangla First Song To Be Attached To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on March 19, 2026. We are sure many other filmmakers would like to capitalize on Dhurandhar 2, and have attached trailers and promos of their films with Aditya Dhar's directorial. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the first song of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla will be attached to Dhurandhar 2.

A source told the tabloid, “Akshay and Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa benefited immensely from its title song, Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which became wildly popular. So, this time, with Pritam having composed another song that has the potential to become a chartbuster, Ektaa (Kapoor) felt it would catch on among listeners and create buzz around Bhooth Bangla. Attaching it to Dhurandhar: The Revenge made sense as it’s among the most awaited films.”

The source further revealed that the song is mounted on a huge scale, and has 100 background dancers with Akshay.

Read Also
'I Don’t Shy Away...': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Was First Filmmaker...
article-image

Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla Song Attached To Dhurandhar 2

FPJ Shorts
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit

Well, Akshay's fans are very happy that the song of Bhooth Bangla is being attached to Dhurandhar 2. A fan tweeted, "The countdown has begun, and excitement around Bhooth Bangla just got bigger! 👻✨💥 The first song from #BhoothBangla 👻 is all set to drop on 19th March 🔥 Starring #AkshayKumar, the song will be released alongside #DhurandharTheRevenge (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Asrani.

Read Also
'It Was Really Fun...': Mithila Palkar On Working In Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla |...
article-image

With Priyadarshan and Akshay coming together after 17 years, the expectations from the movie are quite high. Also, it will be Asrani's final film. The veteran actor passed away in October last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...