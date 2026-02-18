 'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked

'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most-awaited films of the year. While the makers have not yet hinted at the plot of the film, the storyline of Toxic has been leaked. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Toxic Still | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is a Kannada film, which will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie has been making it to the headlines because its box office clash with Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar 2. And now, the basic story of Toxic has been leaked.

Phars Film, which will be distributing the movie in the UAE, shared a short synopsis of Toxic on their website, and it gives a hint at what the movie will be about. The description read, "Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal."

PM

The synopsis further read, "Power is not granted - it is seized and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him."

Read Also
Christian Group Files Complaint Against Yash's Toxic Teaser Over Archangel Michael Visuals, Says...
article-image

After reading the storyline of Toxic, we are surely excited to watch how director Geetu Mohandas has directed the movie.

FPJ Shorts
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Misinterpreted': Galgotias University Claims It Never Sought To Project 'Chinese' RoboDog As Its Own At India AI Impact Summit 2026
'Misinterpreted': Galgotias University Claims It Never Sought To Project 'Chinese' RoboDog As Its Own At India AI Impact Summit 2026
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In Armour-Inspired Mocha Look
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In Armour-Inspired Mocha Look
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, Toxic stars Kiara Advani, Nayathara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi. The film's first promo, which was released last month, had become the talk of the town due to an intimate scene in it.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer and the songs of the movie.

Read Also
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
article-image

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film will be clashing at the box office with Dhurandhar 2. There were reports that Toxic might get postponed, but the reports have turned out to be false.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...