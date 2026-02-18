RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, just unlocked a brand-new achievement, and ARMY couldn't be prouder. At 31, the BTS leader has officially conquered a long-standing personal fear by getting his driver’s license, and naturally, he chose to share the milestone with fans in the most Namjoon way possible: with a sweet, slightly nervous, and utterly wholesome driving video.

RM's first driving video

On February 18, RM posted a short clip on his social media with the caption, "Smiling while driving #I’mAlsoLaughing." The video shows the rapper behind the wheel, carefully navigating the road.

Check out the clip below:

True to being a beginner, he grips the steering wheel firmly with both hands, his posture a mix of concentration and excitement. While his driving appears cautious and slightly tentative, what truly stands out is his wide, unmistakable smile. The global superstar looking like anyone else experiencing the thrill of driving solo for the first time is winning hearts across social media.

RM had previously revealed during a full-group practice room live broadcast on Weverse in December that he had recently obtained his license, surprising fans at the time. Now, seeing him actually drive has made the milestone feel even more real.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans can't keep calm

The clip quickly went viral, with fans across the world resharing and reacting in disbelief and joy. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Finally we saw RM driving a car." Another exclaimed, "What is happening This man is driving a car RM Driving a car army did you see this."

A third fan shared, "Omg! Guys!! Namjoonie is driving a car? So so Happy Congratulations ! Rm finally."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Perhaps the most touching reaction read, "For the first time Namjoon is driving a car on camera and he’s already smiling like that… His pure unfiltered happiness is officially the most valuable thing we have. Nothing else comes close."

Many echoed the same sentiment, "I can’t believe i’m seeing namjoon driving a car rn omg."