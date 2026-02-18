 RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH

RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH

RM shared his first driving video after obtaining his driver’s license at 31. Posting the clip with the caption "Smiling while driving #I'mAlsoLaughing", the BTS leader showed himself cautiously but happily behind the wheel. The wholesome moment quickly went viral, with fans celebrating and sharing proud, emotional reactions online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, just unlocked a brand-new achievement, and ARMY couldn't be prouder. At 31, the BTS leader has officially conquered a long-standing personal fear by getting his driver’s license, and naturally, he chose to share the milestone with fans in the most Namjoon way possible: with a sweet, slightly nervous, and utterly wholesome driving video.

RM's first driving video

On February 18, RM posted a short clip on his social media with the caption, "Smiling while driving #I’mAlsoLaughing." The video shows the rapper behind the wheel, carefully navigating the road.

Check out the clip below:

FPJ Shorts
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage

True to being a beginner, he grips the steering wheel firmly with both hands, his posture a mix of concentration and excitement. While his driving appears cautious and slightly tentative, what truly stands out is his wide, unmistakable smile. The global superstar looking like anyone else experiencing the thrill of driving solo for the first time is winning hearts across social media.

Read Also
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army,...
article-image

RM had previously revealed during a full-group practice room live broadcast on Weverse in December that he had recently obtained his license, surprising fans at the time. Now, seeing him actually drive has made the milestone feel even more real.

Fans can't keep calm

The clip quickly went viral, with fans across the world resharing and reacting in disbelief and joy. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Finally we saw RM driving a car." Another exclaimed, "What is happening This man is driving a car RM Driving a car army did you see this."

A third fan shared, "Omg! Guys!! Namjoonie is driving a car? So so Happy Congratulations ! Rm finally."

Read Also
BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A...
article-image

Perhaps the most touching reaction read, "For the first time Namjoon is driving a car on camera and he’s already smiling like that… His pure unfiltered happiness is officially the most valuable thing we have. Nothing else comes close."

Many echoed the same sentiment, "I can’t believe i’m seeing namjoon driving a car rn omg."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez & Other Bollywood Ladies Take Over Mumbai...
Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez & Other Bollywood Ladies Take Over Mumbai...
Salim Khan Underwent DSA Procedure After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Now On Ventilator: What Does...
Salim Khan Underwent DSA Procedure After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Now On Ventilator: What Does...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...