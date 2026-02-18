 BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army, Who Supports Me,' Says Korean Rapper
BTS rapper and dancer J-Hope celebrated his February 18 birthday by donating 300 million won (around ₹1.88 crore) to children’s causes. As per local Korean media reports, he gave 200 million won to Seoul Asan Hospital and 100 million won to ChildFund Korea for scholarships. "I continue to donate as a way to give back to Army, who always give me so much support," said the K-pop singer.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Jung Hoseok, popularly called J-Hope, is proving once again that his name isn't just a stage persona; it's a philosophy he lives by. As the BTS member turned a year older on February 18, the rapper-dancer chose to celebrate in a way that reflects his long-standing commitment to giving back.

J-hope's meaningful birthday celebration

Born on February 18, 1994, J-Hope marked his special day by donating a combined 300 million won (approximately ₹1.88 crore) to causes supporting children and students in South Korea. According to The Korean Herald, he contributed 200 million won (about $138,000) to the children's hospital at Seoul Asan Hospital.

On the same day, child welfare organisation ChildFund Korea confirmed that the rapper also donated 100 million won, as reported by the local newsoutlet. The funds will help provide scholarships for students at his alma mater, Gwangju International High School, as well as at Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School in the same region.

With this latest contribution, J-Hope has now become the 14th member of ChildFund Korea's Green Noble Trinity Club, a distinguished group of high-value donors whose cumulative contributions exceed 1 billion won.

As per media reports, the rapper has been consistently working with ChildFund Korea since 2018, supporting medical treatments for seriously ill children and assisting vulnerable families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

