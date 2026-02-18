Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity', Netizens Flood Comments With Love After Brutal Online Trolling

Arjun Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been at the receiving end of persistent trolling and online bullying over the past few months, especially last year, though the reason behind the sudden wave of negativity remains unclear. While he has not directly addressed the criticism, the actor has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram, seemingly responding to the backlash in his own subtle way.

Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity'

On February 3, Arjun shared an emotional post remembering his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In the post, he admitted that life has been 'cruel' to him lately, indirectly hinting at the trolling he has faced.

Following this, netizens now appear to have finally stopped the bullying, instead showering him with positive comments and love. On Wednesday, February 18, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a black-and-white photo. In the caption, he wrote, "Clarity changes everything."

Check it out:

How Netizens Reacted

A fan advised, "We don't know what people are going through mentally, so be kind." Another wrote, "So good to see you. May you be blessed, always."

A third user wrote, "You deserve pyaar only." "Good to see people have stopped trolling him...I also once did that and I feel guilty," read another comment. One user wrote, "No trolling button." Another said, "He is a great guy."

'Life Has Been Kinda Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor

A few days ago, Arjun shared a heartfelt post on social media to mark his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary. His touching caption quickly went viral, but also left fans concerned, as he mentioned life had been 'cruel' lately, subtly hinting at the ongoing trolling he has been facing.

Sharing throwback pictures with his mother, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all… We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun."

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha.