Christian Group Files Complaint Against Yash's Toxic Teaser Over Archangel Michael Visuals, Says Video Hurt Religious Sentiments

A fresh controversy has erupted around Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. A Christian organisation has formally objected to a few scenes in its teaser and alleged that it offends religious sentiments.

According to media reports, the National Christian Federation (NCF) submitted a complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Film Chamber of Commerce, and senior state government officials, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. The group raised concerns over specific visuals in the teaser, particularly scenes featuring religious imagery.

As per the complaint, the teaser includes a sequence showing an intimate scene inside a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight within the same premises. The cemetery reportedly features several religious symbols, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

In its complaint, the NCF objected to what it describes as an inappropriate depiction of Michael, the Archangel, stating that the visuals amount to an insult and have hurt the sentiments of the Christian community.

The organisation demanded that the contentious portions be removed immediately and urged the makers to take down the teaser from YouTube and other digital platforms.

The teaser, which unveiled Yash’s first look from the film, was released last month by KVN Productions. Even prior to the latest complaint, the film had courted controversy over its bold content. A graphic intimate scene in the teaser had drawn criticism from some viewers, who labelled it unnecessary and distasteful.

A separate complaint was reportedly filed alleging that the sequence outraged the modesty of women. Amid the backlash, actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who appeared in the teaser, deactivated her Instagram account.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Yash has also co-written the project with the director.

Toxic is slated for a theatrical release on March 19 and is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge.