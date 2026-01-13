Toxic Bold Scene Row: Yash's Film Teaser Wasn't Certified By CBFC | Report

The teaser of Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has landed in controversy due to the intimate scene between Yash and Brazilian actress Beatriz Taufenbach. The Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC seeking appropriate action against the teaser.

However, according to a report in India Today, CBFC sources told them that the teaser was not certified by the board. As the teaser was released online, certification was not required.

For the uninitiated, when a film's promo, teaser, or trailer is screened in a theatre or is attached with another film, it requires certification from CBFC. However, as the makers of Toxic just wanted to release the promo online, the certification was not required.

Toxic Teaser Controversy

According to PTI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), alleging that the scenes in the teaser were obscene. Leaders from the party’s women’s wing in the state met commission officials and submitted a formal memorandum, demanding suitable action, including withdrawal of the teaser. Acting on the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting it to take 'appropriate action'.

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram

Amid the controversy, actress Beatriz Taufenbach, who features in the intimate scene with Yash, has deleted her Instagram account. Beatriz is reportedly a Brazilian model and actress. She started her career as a model in 2014. Apart from being a model and actress, she is also reportedly a singer.

Toxic Cast

Toxic features five female leads, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The first look posters of all the actresses have been unveiled, and their fans are looking forward to the film.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.