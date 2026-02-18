'You Have Been My Greatest Strength': Chiranjeevi Shares A Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Surekha

Chiranjeevi's Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Surekha | X (Twitter)

Telugu star Chiranjeevi, on Wednesday, took to X (Twitter) to wish his wife, Surekha, a very Happy Birthday. He shared some unseen pictures of them, and penned a sweet birthday wish. The Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu actor tweeted, "Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha. From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude. You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection."

He further wrote, "If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, 'It is you'. Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession. In every crisis, in every celebration, you are the one who holds us together. You are not just my wife, you are my strength, my support system, my peace. On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you. With all my love, always and forever (sic)."

నా ప్రతి అడుగులో నా వెంట నడిచిన సురేఖ కు జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు ❤️

Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha.



From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is… pic.twitter.com/H0J6sE7kTK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2026

A couple of weeks ago, Chiranjeevi and Surekha became grandparents again, as Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed their twins, one boy and one girl. The couple already had a daughter, and now, were blessed with twins.

A few days ago, Chiranjeevi took to X (Twitter) to inform the names of his newly born grandchildren. They have named them, Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi.

With boundless joy and divine grace ✨🙏🏻



We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings ❤️



"𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂" & "𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂"



✨Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals.



“Shiva” is… pic.twitter.com/Z2L0177cCa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 13, 2026

Chiranjeevi Upcoming Movies

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, which also stars Trisha in the lead role. While the official release date of the movie is not yet announced, reportedly, it will hit the big screens this year.

He also has a film with director Srikanth Odela lined up. It is expected to release in 2027.