 'Mera Sabse Bada Paycheck Bigg Boss Ka Tha': Splitsvilla 16 Host Karan Kundrra Reveals His Record-Breaking Reality TV Fee
Karan Kundrra, one of Indian TV's most popular reality stars, revealed that his biggest paycheck came from Bigg Boss, a fee the makers admitted no contestant had ever demanded before. Currently hosting Splitsvilla, Karan reportedly took home around Rs. 8 Lakh per week on Bigg Boss 15.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Karan Kundrra fees |

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular names in reality television. Over the years, he has appeared in several shows, including Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, Dance Deewane, Lock Upp, Gumrah, Laughter Chefs, and more. Fans have often wondered about his earnings from these shows, and now, for the first time, he has revealed his biggest paycheck ever. Surprisingly, it came from Bigg Boss, and the amount reportedly made history.

Karan is considered one of the highest-paid actors in the TV industry. Talking about his biggest paycheck, Karan said, "I think mera sabse bada paycheck jo tha wo Bigg Boss ka hi tha," on The Little Adda Company. He further claimed that he had been in talks to be a contestant on Bigg Boss for 4–5 years. He had initially hesitated to join the show because of his angry nature. But, he claims to have been in the right place at the right time. Karan says that in the end, he quoted a big number as his fee to the Bigg Boss makers and surprisingly, they agreed. He further claimed, "Jo main bande hain (Bigg Boss makers) unhone mujhe bataya tha- 'jitna tune manga hai na ye history me kisi contestant ne nahi manga hai'."

When asked jokingly whether he earned more than the host Salman Khan, Karan firmly denied, saying, "Nahi Nahi. Apni aukat ke hisaab se."

Karan further explained why he asked for such a huge amount. He claimed that since he was already part of the behind-the-camera team, he knew how much the contestants were being paid. So, he quoted the same amount accordingly, and the makers ended up fulfilling his demand.

As per Siasat, Karan charged around Rs. 8 lakh per week on Bigg Boss 15. He also took home around Rs. 2–3 lakh per episode on Lock Upp Season 1.

Karan Kundrra remains a prominent face in Indian television, appearing on reality shows like Bigg Boss, Dance Deewane, Lock Upp, Gumrah, and Laughter Chefs. Currently, he is hosting Splitsvilla and continues to engage audiences with his on‑screen charm and strong social media presence across TV and digital platforms.

