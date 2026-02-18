Raakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online

Raakshasa OTT Release Date |

Kannada entertainment fans are buzzing with excitement as Raakshasa, a chilling horror series starring Vijay Raghavendra, prepares for its digital debut. After creating suspense and intrigue upon its announcements and promotional releases, the series is all set to reach a wider audience through OTT platforms, giving horror enthusiasts a chance to experience the spine-tingling story from their screens at home.

Raakshasa: OTT streaming details

Raakshasa marks a fresh entry into the horror genre in the Kannada streaming space, combining supernatural elements with psychological tension and eerie storytelling. Vijay Raghavendra plays a pivotal role in the series. The series is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from February 20, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the series and wrote, "North Karnataka's first ever web series, 'Raakshasa. ' Several bodies found in crocodile attack in Savadatti village of North Karnataka...SI Hanumappa in search of the monster, searching for answers."

Plot

Raakshasa is set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, specifically around the Savadatti Yellamma temple area. The story of the series centres around a sub-Inspector named Hanmappa (played by Vijay Raghavendra) who decides to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that are initially believed to be crocodile attacks.

Cast and production

The seven-episode thriller blends crime, folklore, faith, and psychological drama. It explores the conflict between duty and belief as the officer navigates a "psychological maze". Directed by Suhan Prasad, who also co-wrote it with Apoorva Kumar, and produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The cast includes Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith.