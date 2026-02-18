 Raakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online

Raakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online

Raakshasa is set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, specifically around the Savadatti Yellamma temple area. The story of the series centres around a sub-Inspector named Hanmappa (played by Vijay Raghavendra) who decides to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that are initially believed to be crocodile attacks.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Raakshasa OTT Release Date |

Kannada entertainment fans are buzzing with excitement as Raakshasa, a chilling horror series starring Vijay Raghavendra, prepares for its digital debut. After creating suspense and intrigue upon its announcements and promotional releases, the series is all set to reach a wider audience through OTT platforms, giving horror enthusiasts a chance to experience the spine-tingling story from their screens at home.

Raakshasa: OTT streaming details

Raakshasa marks a fresh entry into the horror genre in the Kannada streaming space, combining supernatural elements with psychological tension and eerie storytelling. Vijay Raghavendra plays a pivotal role in the series. The series is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from February 20, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the series and wrote, "North Karnataka's first ever web series, 'Raakshasa. ' Several bodies found in crocodile attack in Savadatti village of North Karnataka...SI Hanumappa in search of the monster, searching for answers."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Raakshasa is set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, specifically around the Savadatti Yellamma temple area. The story of the series centres around a sub-Inspector named Hanmappa (played by Vijay Raghavendra) who decides to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that are initially believed to be crocodile attacks.

Read Also
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...
article-image

Cast and production

The seven-episode thriller blends crime, folklore, faith, and psychological drama. It explores the conflict between duty and belief as the officer navigates a "psychological maze". Directed by Suhan Prasad, who also co-wrote it with Apoorva Kumar, and produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The cast includes Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'National Crush' Perfume To 'Rowdy' T-Shirt, Know What's Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay...
VIDEO: 'National Crush' Perfume To 'Rowdy' T-Shirt, Know What's Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay...
‘I Almost Dropped Out In Class 12’: Madhoo Stresses Why Education Is Crucial For Actors
‘I Almost Dropped Out In Class 12’: Madhoo Stresses Why Education Is Crucial For Actors
Subhash Ghai Prays For Salim Khan's Speedy Recovery: 'Woh Mere Bhai Ki Tarah Hai 30-40 Saal Se...'
Subhash Ghai Prays For Salim Khan's Speedy Recovery: 'Woh Mere Bhai Ki Tarah Hai 30-40 Saal Se...'
Raakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online
Raakshasa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Raghavendra's Kannada Horror Series Online
Rajpal Yadav Calls For Prison Reform After Interim Bail: 'Prisoners Deserve Lifelines Like Kaun...
Rajpal Yadav Calls For Prison Reform After Interim Bail: 'Prisoners Deserve Lifelines Like Kaun...