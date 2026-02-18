Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South Korean Film Online

Pavane OTT Release Date |

Pavane is a South Korean romantic drama film which is directed by Lee Jong-pil. The film is based on the novel Pavane for a Dead Princess, written by author Park Min-gyu. According to the makers of the film, it will skip the theatrical run and will be directly released on Netflix, starting from February 20, 2026.

Netflix shared the trailer on X

Netflix, the streaming giant, has shared a captivating trailer of the film and wrote, "Ko A-sung, Byun Yo-han, Moon Sang-min star in the new film PAVANE. A coming-of-age romance premiering February 20. Three lonely strangers meet at their department store jobs and find solace in each other's company while they explore connection and the nature of love."

Ko A-sung, Byun Yo-han, Moon Sang-min star in the new film PAVANE. A coming-of-age romance premiering February 20.



Three lonely strangers meet at their department store jobs and find solace in each other's company while they explore connection and the nature of love. pic.twitter.com/E7Uc1JawMl — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2026

What is Pavane all about?

The story of the film follows three young adults working "dead-end" jobs in a department store. They are all lonely and keep their feelings locked away. What happens when they coincidentally meet in the department store's underground parking lot and form a close bond and start sharing their dark secrets? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and powerhouse behind the film

The film features Go Ah-sung as Mi-jung, Byun Yo-han as Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min as Kyung-rok, among others. The screenplay of the film was written by Lee Jong-pil and Son Mi. Kim Sung-an has done the cinematography, and Dalpalan has composed the music for the film. Pavane is produced by The Lamp and Plus M Entertainment.

Pavane FAQs:

When and where to watch Pavane?

Pavane will be released on Netflix, starting from February 20, 2026.

Who are the main leads in Pavane?

Go Ah-sung, Moon Sang-min, and Byun Yo-han play the main roles in the Korean film.